Joe Fanning closing on riding return after cancer treatment

The jockey underwent surgery and treatment for prostrate cancer earlier in the year and told Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “I’m fine – riding out – and everything is going good. All the tests have come back really good, my bloods and all that on the PSA have all come back good and they’re very happy with that.”

And of a return to racing itself he added: “I’m not quite sure how long it will take and I have a couple of medicals to do but I haven’t booked in for them yet. I’ve just been seeing how I get on; I’ve been going to Jack Berry House a couple of days a week and will probably book in for a medical or something like that.

“I’ll see how I get on but I feel fit and feel very well in myself, everything is great, I’m at Charlie’s two or three days a week and everything is good.”