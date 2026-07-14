Joe Fanning announces retirement after glittering career

Joe Fanning has announced his immediate retirement from race-riding following a hugely successful career.
Best known for his association with Mark and Charlie Johnston, the 55-year-old rode 2947 winners worldwide. He hadn’t ridden in a race since November 2025 and in April revealed he had received successful treatment for prostate cancer.
Fanning returned to riding work soon afterwards but has decided against competing again.
In a statement he said: “After discussing it with my family and close friends, I’ve decided to retire from race riding with immediate effect.
“Although I made a full recovery from prostate cancer at the end of last year. I feel now is the right time, with so much of the current season already behind us.
“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to enjoy a career in the UK since arriving to join Tommy “Squeak” Fairhurst in 1988 and to have ridden close to 3,000 winners worldwide.
“There are so, so many people to thank but it goes without saying that my association with Mark, Deirdre and Charlie Johnston, spanning three decades, has been a huge part of my career and the source of so many memorable winners.
“I’ve been lucky enough to experience countless special days in racing, but The Last Lion winning the Group 1 Middle Park Stakes in 2016, and Subjectivist’s victory in the Ascot Gold Cup in 2021 in Dr Jim Walker’s colours, will always stand out.
“Looking back, it feels especially fitting that my final ride was a winner for Johnston Racing aboard Loquella at Newcastle last November.
“Make no mistake, I’m not disappearing from racing. I’ll continue helping my wife Sarah with our sales and pre-training business and I’ll also carry on riding work at Johnston Racing where I was this morning.
“Finally, I’d like to thank every owner, trainer, stable staff, jockey, racecourse official and racing fan who has supported me throughout my career. I’ve been privileged to do a job I’ve loved for so many years and I’ll always be grateful for the opportunities and the friendships the sport has given me.”
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