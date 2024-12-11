Jockeys visit Alder Hey Children’s Hospital

Seven riders from both the Flat and Jump worlds travelled to Merseyside and took time out of their busy schedules on Monday December 9 to hand out gifts and brighten the days of children currently receiving treatment on the wards.

Those in attendance were Grand National-winning riders Sir AP McCoy, Rachael Blackmore and Mick Fitzgerald plus Franny Norton, Danny Mullins, Harry Davies and Ross Coakley. The visit was part of Aintree’s longstanding partnership with Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and was the first Festive visit of its kind.

Jockeys delivered presents, chatted with children, and spent time with families, creating special memories for everyone involved.

The 20-times Champion Jump jockey and Alder Hey Patron, Sir AP McCoy, said: “Alder Hey is somewhere that I’ve been coming to for more than 20 years and I’ve seen the amazing work that they do to raise funds to keep the place going and also the amazing work that the nurses and doctors do – it’s the most fabulous place.”

Merseyside-born jockey Franny Norton, who retired earlier this year added: “This was my first time visiting Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for a ward visit and it was a huge privilege. The work of everyone here is nothing short of awe-inspiring, as is the bravery of the children receiving treatment.”

The visit also served as an opportunity to highlight Aintree’s Boxing Day racing fixture (Thursday December 26), where racegoers are encouraged to participate in a Gift Giving initiative.

Attendees can bring presents to drop off at the racecourse on the day, with all items distributed to children and families in the local community through the racecourse’s partners.

Dickon White, Regional Director Northwest at The Jockey Club, said: “We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Alder Hey. To see the smiles on the children’s faces and to see the impact this visit has had is truly moving.

“Every year, on the eve of the Randox Grand National, dozens of jockeys riding at Aintree over the three days come to Alder Hey for a similar visit and it’s always one of the highlights of our year. To grow this initiative is wonderful.”

Gill Kennedy, Celebrity, VIP and Events Manager at Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust, added: “To see our friends from The Jockey Club at Christmas was such a lovely treat for everyone here at Alder Hey. Coming here during such a busy period to give Christmas presents to our children and young people and to spend time speaking to our families was really special for us all. Thank you for coming to see us.”