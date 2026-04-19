Jockey Club target at Newmarket for Sunway

After failing to register a victory at both three and four the Galiway gelding put a halt to that losing sequence in the Group Three Al Khail Trophy over a mile and three quarters at Meydan in January.

Although only just denied another win at the same level over course and distance the following month in the Nad Al Sheba Trophy the five-year-old then failed to beat a rival home upped back to two miles in the Group Two Dubai Gold Cup.

But with Menuisier still at a loss as to explain Sunway’s latest defeat, he will now give him the chance to atone for that reversal back over a mile and a half in the Group Two on May 1.

Menuisier said: “Sunway is grand. I don’t know what happened to him in Dubai the last day. It was so out of character.

“I will probably go to Newmarket for the Jockey Club Stakes as there are usually only four or five runners in it. He is as good over a mile and a half as he is two miles.

“I think we could look at going for the Jockey Club Stakes and possibly the Coronation Cup. He is a gelding now so there is no pressure on him.”