The six-year-old needs supplementing for the race but on Monday JP McManus' racing manager Frank Berry confirmed that was the plan.

It was enough to see the horse promoted to favouritism off the back of his fine reappearance second to Fact To File in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase last month.

However the trainer told Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "He’s been in great form, we’re very happy with him and it’s all guns blazing for Christmas providing the rain comes. If I see the word good I’d be worried.

“I think Kempton would suit him well. He did get loads of experience last year and it stood to him in the John Durkan, you could see that he was very professional but it’s just been a troublesome year.

“You can’t go on grass, he hadn’t been on grass since April last year until Punchestown because the ground has been so bloody hard. Saying that he jumped really well that day and is naturally a very good jumper. He’s usually very, very good.

“He didn’t take me by surprise in the John Durkan. I knew he’d be there but he was only about 90% fit. I couldn’t get him away on grass, he was only on all-weather gallops here and there to get him reasonably fit but he was only about 90% fit and I wasn’t surprised he weakened a small bit up the straight."

And while the Savills Chase at Leopardstown on December 28 would be an alternative Festive option for Spillane's Tower if conditions at Kempton are deemed unsuitable, Mangan again stressed the ground has to be right.

“I’ll be in touch with Frank and JP but they are brilliant people and the horse come first and if the ground on any of the tracks is anyway on the tight side he’ll probably stay in his stable," he added.