Jimmy Mangan pleased despite defeat for Spillane’s Tower.

A dual Grade One-winning novice over fences last season, the six-year-old Spillane's Tower made a hugely encouraging start to the new campaign when splitting fellow JP McManus-owned gelding Fact To File and his stablemate Galopin Des Champs in the John Durkan at Punchestown.

On the strength of that form, Spillane’s Tower was sent off favourite for Kempton’s festive showpiece, but struggled to keep up with the blistering pace set by French raider and eventual runner-up Il Est Francais and was ultimately well held.

“He’s come back fine and to be fair, Mark Walsh said he just didn’t act on the course,” said Mangan.

“I see Willie (Mullins) was saying the same thing about his mare (Lossiemouth) as she didn’t perform on the track either (in the Christmas Hurdle). She was in trouble early on Paul Townend said, and that’s not like her.

“We were very pleased with our horse, especially when Mark Walsh said he didn’t act at all round the track.”