Jim Crowley comeback delayed after procedure

Jim Crowley’s comeback from injury has been delayed again but he remains in a positive frame of mind.
Crowley was riding William Haggas’ Almeraq at York last year when he clipped heels, sustaining a pelvic and leg fracture meaning a long time on the sidelines.
He had to watch on as Tom Marquand rode Almeraq to Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes success at Royal Ascot, a time when Crowley had just begun to ride out again.
However, he didn’t feel quite right and had to have another procedure, lengthening further his time off the track.
The 48-year-old said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “I had to have another small procedure there on Monday just to free up a tendon that was causing me a bit of trouble.
“I’ve been back riding out for five weeks and everything was feeling really good, but I was just not happy where I was with my leg.
“I spoke to Doctor Jerry Hill, we came up with a plan, had the procedure and it seems to have done the trick.
“It has obviously put my comeback further back but it was something that really needed doing. I was fine on a horse but lame walking.”
Regarding a date for his comeback Crowley said: “I can’t put a date on it.
“I hoped to be back for Ascot, missed that, then it was Goodwood. The most important thing for me coming back is to be physically as good as I can be. To compete at the top level you have to be at your best.”
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