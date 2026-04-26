Jim Boyle prepares Into The Sky for the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket

When Jim Boyle watches Into The Sky grace the track in the Betfred 2000 Guineas he knows that a positive result could have both a major personal impact and a significant bearing on the rejuvenation of Epsom Downs.

In recent years there has been a concerted effort to get the area back on par with the likes of the major training centres in Lambourn, Middleham and Newmarket, however that progress has been slow and steady rather than rapid. It will be ten years in September since Harbour Law, trained by Laura Mongan, struck gold in the St Leger at Doncaster, which was the first Classic winner to hail from the town in more than 40 years, but since that victory there has been little else for the area to shout about. While there have been green shoots of recovery with the likes of George Baker relocating to the area, and the renovation of Boyle’s base at South Hatch Stables, the prospect of another Classic winner hailing from the area would go a long way in helping that process speed up. And while looking forward to having a first ever runner in the Group One prize at Newmarket on Saturday, Boyle, who has been based in Epsom for almost 25 years, knows that it comes with an added element of pressure.



Boyle said: “There has been a lot of interest and talk and we have always stressed the importance of being part of an Epsom resurgence. When other trainers see us out on the gallops they ask how he is and how he is getting on so there is a good bit of interest from that side of things. “I’m not sure how much the town itself knows about him as there is a bit of a disconnect between the town and racing, which we are trying to improve on. There is a little bit of added pressure there in that we are doing this for Epsom and not just us. “The whole point of us getting the new yard built was to see the regeneration of Epsom and a good result here would be another step towards that. “It is a strange place for me to be in, but one we are thoroughly enjoying at the moment. It is a nerve racking time, but they are the nerves you want in this game. “Part of me wants it to be Saturday now, and part of me wants to enjoy the build up so it is a bit of a strange one.” Barrier trials have caused a hot topic of debate lately, but while Boyle admits they are useful he insists they are not always the perfect gauge, as was the case for Into The Sky following his participation in one ahead of his scintillating 80/1 debut success at Newbury in August. Boyle added “He won like a 1/10 shot on his debut, but 80/1 in a maiden would be a usual price for one of mine as we are not prolific with first time out two-year-old winners as we wouldn’t have too many that would be sharp enough to win first time out, but we were very hopeful that he was good. "He came alive on the racecourse as at home he is a good work horse, but he is not an outstanding work horse. “There has been a lot of talk about barrier trials recently and I took him to one trial at Lingfield about three weeks before he first ran and he came last. It didn’t dent our confidence in him as it was used as a learning tool to educate him. If anyone would have watched the barrier trial he would have gone off 150/1!” Unlike most people, trainers' phones are often non-stop, from owners wanting to know about their horses to journalists seeking a story. And although Boyle received plenty of interest as to if the for sale was hanging around the neck of Into The Sky after his impressive debut he admits there was only one offer that really stood out. He said: "Initially Pam (Wilson) and Roland (Stanbridge) weren’t going to sell at all, but then we talked through the options they would sell up to fifty percent in the horse as long as he was to stay in the yard. “There was a huge amount of interest in the horse after his win, but the only names that only really came to the fore that were happy to take him on that basis were those of Mr and Mrs Tabor. We were thrilled to have their interest and we are thrilled to have them on board so hopefully he can prove a worthwhile investment for them. “We are honoured to have them in the yard and it is great for Pam and Roland to maintain their share in a horse who is going to a 2000 Guineas as it is beyond their wildest dreams.”