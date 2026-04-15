Jim Boyle leaning towards Betfred 2000 Guineas bid with Into The Sky

Jim Boyle is leaning towards running Into The Sky in the Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

The son of Starman burst onto the scene when making an explosive debut over and extended six and a half furlongs at Newbury before finishing second back at the Berkshire track in the Group Two Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes. Having opted against giving the three-year-old, who is part owned by Doreen Tabor, a spin in a recognised Classis trial, the Epsom handler put his star colt through his paces in racecourse gallop over seven furlongs under Oisin Murphy on the Rowley Mile ahead of racing on day two of the Craven Meeting. Although a shade keen during the early part of the exercise, the five-time champion jockey appeared to get a good tune out of his mount as he ranged up, and past his lead horse close to the line, leaving Boyle leaning towards giving him an outing in the mile Classic.

Boyle said: “It was a nice easy bit of work as he has done most of his fitness work. We just wanted to let him have a feel for the dip. He is a big rangy horse and he has only ever run at Newbury. It is probably not the ideal track for him, but he coped with it well enough, and he picked up. “He is a horse with a big long stride and he was just starting to get going later on in the gallop. He was just keen to try and get him settled in behind and not do too much early doors. “You could see it wasn’t a flat out bit of work for seven furlongs. It was more just to get him settled, and in behind, and Oisin was very happy with him. He said his temperament was brilliant and that he liked him. It was a case of job done. “It is still to be discussed if he runs in the 2000 Guineas, but it is certainly firmly in plans and we wouldn’t be ruling it out on that that is for sure. “The inclination is to probably let him take his chance. You will see a slightly more wiser horse next time now he has had a taste of the dip if we do come back here. "There is only one English 2000 Guineas so there is a fair chance we will have a crack.”

And although Into The Sky, who is a general 25/1 chance for the May 2nd prize, has to prove that he stays a mile under race conditions, Boyle is confident that he has shown enough at home to suggest he will get the extra distance. He added: “On his homework he settles and relaxes and you would say he is every bit of a miler in a lot of his work. He does potentially come alive a bit more on the track. He looks like a miler as he has got that lovely, big long stride. If he conserves his energy I think he will stay the mile, but I think we will find out that for certain next time we see him on the track. “I’m looking forward to what he can show us on the track as I’ve loads of faith in this horse.” Marg team set for Guineas Michael Bell is looking forward to rolling the dice with Spicy Marg in the Betfred 1000 Guineas after the daughter of Starspangledbanner continued her Classic preparations with a racecourse spin over seven furlongs under Hector Crouch. And although the Emma Banks-owned filly, who is two from two on the Rowley Mile, has plenty of speed in her pedigree, Bell believes that her style of racing gives her every chance of getting the mile. Bell said: “Hector (Crouch) was very happy. Obviously there is an element of doubt with the stamina, but she has hit the line well there over seven furlongs and "Hector says mentally she is in a good place, and physically she is in a good place. “We know she is talented, she is unbeaten on the track so we will roll the dice. "She has a snaffle bit in her mouth, she doesn’t pull, she relaxes and her style of racing will give her every chance of staying.

Spicy Marg - set for 1000 Guineas tilt

“We don’t know she stays, but we hope she does, and if she does anyone who has an investment will get a run for their money. She doesn’t need the practice here or to get a scrap in a trial. She either stays or she doesn’t. "If she ran in the Nell Gwyn she would have a hard race so let’s find out if she stays on the main stage rather than in a trial.” No Guineas bid for Glacius One horse that won’t be taking up his engagement in the 2000 Guineas is the Hugo Palmer-trained Glacius, who was a part of a contingent of horses sent to the track by the Malpas handler for a racecourse gallop. The Too Darn Hot colt, who finished third on the Rowley Mile in the Emirates Autumn Stakes on his last start, will be aimed at the Listed Boodles Raindance Dee Stakes at Chester, after failing to sparkle in his spin under Murphy. Palmer said: “We won’t leave him in the 2000 Guineas on Monday as Oisin said he felt all at sea on the track, which is a little bit disappointing having been third in the Autumn Stakes last year. Maybe if he handled the track a bit better he would have won the Autumn Stakes. He has worked satisfactory without us thinking he is ready to run in just over two weeks time. "He definitely wants a mile and a quarter and the Dee Stakes is probably the most likely target, as long as the ground isn’t slow. He was only put in the 2000 Guineas if he was too work electrically today and the jockey got off and said I wish you had a 2000 Guineas entry.”