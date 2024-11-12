Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Gerald Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson pose with The Mullet, alongside trainer Charlie Longsdon (Credit: Old Gold Racing)
Gerald Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson pose with The Mullet, alongside trainer Charlie Longsdon (Credit: Old Gold Racing)

Jeremy Clarkson backs Gerald Cooper’s racehorse syndicate

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu November 21, 2024 · 2h ago

TV star Jeremy Clarkson has given his backing to a new racehorse syndicate fronted by his Clarkson’s Farm co-star Gerald Cooper, which has been set up to raise awareness and funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

The syndicate, managed and run by Old Gold Racing, received an enormously positive response when announced last week, with Gerald fans up and down the land sharing their support for Cooper and the partnership.

Speaking to Old Gold Racing, Clarkson said: “It was horrific when we learned Gerald [Cooper] had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. All cancer diagnoses are horrendous – but this place [Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm] wouldn’t even be a tenth of the place it is without Gerald knocking about.

Talking about the new syndicate set up by Old Gold Racing, he said: “It’s a lovely thing to do. Pretty well everyone knows someone who has had cancer of some sort, so please, let’s get behind Gerald and The Mullet, and let’s see if we can do something about this bloody awful disease.”

Ed Seyfried, CEO of Old Gold Racing, said: “We were delighted to see Jeremy Clarkson offer his backing to The Mullet syndicate. Anyone who’s watched Clarkson’s Farm will know what an integral part of the team Gerald is at Jeremy’s Diddly Squat Farm, and so it’s heartwarming to see Jeremy lend his support to our newly set-up syndicate for The Mullet.

“At Old Gold Racing, we know what joy racehorse ownership can bring and we’re proud to be running The Mullet syndicate in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

"It’s touching that Jeremy has thrown his weight behind Gerald and The Mullet too, already being involved in his own horse with us, The Hawkstonian. Who knows, both racehorses might meet on the track one day!”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING