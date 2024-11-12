Jeremy Clarkson backs Gerald Cooper’s racehorse syndicate

The syndicate, managed and run by Old Gold Racing, received an enormously positive response when announced last week, with Gerald fans up and down the land sharing their support for Cooper and the partnership.

Speaking to Old Gold Racing, Clarkson said: “It was horrific when we learned Gerald [Cooper] had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. All cancer diagnoses are horrendous – but this place [Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm] wouldn’t even be a tenth of the place it is without Gerald knocking about.

Talking about the new syndicate set up by Old Gold Racing, he said: “It’s a lovely thing to do. Pretty well everyone knows someone who has had cancer of some sort, so please, let’s get behind Gerald and The Mullet, and let’s see if we can do something about this bloody awful disease.”

Ed Seyfried, CEO of Old Gold Racing, said: “We were delighted to see Jeremy Clarkson offer his backing to The Mullet syndicate. Anyone who’s watched Clarkson’s Farm will know what an integral part of the team Gerald is at Jeremy’s Diddly Squat Farm, and so it’s heartwarming to see Jeremy lend his support to our newly set-up syndicate for The Mullet.

“At Old Gold Racing, we know what joy racehorse ownership can bring and we’re proud to be running The Mullet syndicate in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

"It’s touching that Jeremy has thrown his weight behind Gerald and The Mullet too, already being involved in his own horse with us, The Hawkstonian. Who knows, both racehorses might meet on the track one day!”