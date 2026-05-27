Jennifer Dorey talks about her Betfred Derby hope Rebel Rocker

Owner-breeder Jennifer Dorey doesn’t believe that her homebred Rebel Rocker should be 100/1 for this year’s Betfred Derby on June 6.
Dorey, who bought the horse’s dam Miss Minuty out of a Lingfield claimer, spoke to the latest Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast about her hopes and dreams for her ‘lovely, big, very handsome’ colt who was second to Saxon Street in the Betfred Blue Riband Trial Stakes at Epsom last month.
She explained: “I'm just hoping he'll do okay - he's got a good chance because once he's in stride, he's got a very long stretch.
“I'm sure he'll do his best, and I think he likes going up that Epsom hill.
"If he hadn't run well in the Blue Riband, then I suppose I would have thought twice about it because it would have shown he didn't really like Epsom, but he seems to manage that camber.
“He's in the betting at 100/1 but I think he will do better than that, definitely.”
Finding the right home essential to Dorey
Rebel Rocker, who is the fourth foal out of Miss Minuty, was ridden by Rob Hornby at Epsom and Dorey is keen to retain the partnership. Though the owner-breeder has had horses with lots of trainers, she is also currently enjoying linking up with Faye Bramley, as she explained: “Jeremy Scott is a lovely trainer but I just thought that maybe I would put the offspring more with a Flat trainer than a jump trainer.
"I just didn't feel they were running quite how I wanted them to with Roger Teal, and I knew Daniel [Kubler] wanted me to take a horse to him, so I just took them all there.
“I would have left them there if he hadn't gone to Bahrain, but he went, so then I moved to Faye Bramley because she was nearby.
“They’ve got very good riders at Faye's, so I thought that's a good idea, really. I've seen AP McCoy on Rebel Rocker a few times, and he's even washed him down and said ‘it's very important to dry the ears properly’.
“I think they've definitely got people that know how to bring out the best in the horses, and hopefully Rebel Rocker.”
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