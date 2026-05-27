Jennifer Dorey talks about her Betfred Derby hope Rebel Rocker

Dorey, who bought the horse’s dam Miss Minuty out of a Lingfield claimer, spoke to the latest Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast about her hopes and dreams for her ‘lovely, big, very handsome’ colt who was second to Saxon Street in the Betfred Blue Riband Trial Stakes at Epsom last month.

She explained: “I'm just hoping he'll do okay - he's got a good chance because once he's in stride, he's got a very long stretch.

“I'm sure he'll do his best, and I think he likes going up that Epsom hill.

"If he hadn't run well in the Blue Riband, then I suppose I would have thought twice about it because it would have shown he didn't really like Epsom, but he seems to manage that camber.

“He's in the betting at 100/1 but I think he will do better than that, definitely.”