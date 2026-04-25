Jay Tidball admitted to hospital after Fontwell fall

Paul Nicholls expects Jay Tidball to be released from hospital on Saturday after the conditional jockey was taken to hospital following a fall at Fontwell on Friday.
The 25-year-old was admitted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital after coming to grief aboard the Nicholls-trained It’s A Breeze at the fourth last in the A.W. Jeffreys (Southampton) Ltd Handicap Chase.
But after issuing a positive update on Tidball, who has ridden 16 winners this campaign, Nicholls hoped he would be back home sooner rather than later.
Nicholls said at Sandown on Saturday: “Jay had a bad fall last night and was taken to hospital in Brighton. He is still in there, but I’m hoping they might let him out today.
“I don’t know the full extent of his injuries. He might have bruised his liver and got shaken up, but I texted him this morning and he said he was a bit sore but better than he was.
“As far as I’m aware he hasn’t broken any bones. He won’t be riding for a few days. I don’t think he has had a fall all season.”
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