Jasour camp want no more juice in July Cup ground

The grey has come out in good form this term, winning the Group Three Commonwealth Cup Trial at Ascot, also known as the Pavilion Stakes, on his seasonal debut in May.

He then returned to the track to contest the Commonwealth Cup itself at Royal Ascot, where he was a 4-1 chance under Jim Crowley in a field of 14 competing for Group One honours.

Jasour finished third on that occasion, beaten two and a half lengths by Inisherin, who is also due to line up in this weekend’s sprint highlight.

The going at Newmarket was soft, good to soft in places as of Wednesday morning following 29 millimetres of rain in the space of 24 hours, but the forecast is presently dry closer to the race and Cox is keeping his fingers crossed that remains the case.