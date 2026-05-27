First up was Sale Shark in the opening Wyvis Roofing EBF Maiden Stakes, with the Bayside Boy colt making his debut in the five-furlong contest.

Well-backed into 13/8 favouritism, he comfortably accounted for his rivals by two-and-three-quarter lengths and his jockey thinks he can go another furlong.

Hart told Racing TV: "He was very professional, with the rug and the blind they'd clear done plenty of work with him, he knew his job.

"I'd be confident he'll get six furlongs and the Windsor Castle [at Royal Ascot, now over six furlongs] wouldn't be the wrong place to send him."