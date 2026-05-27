Jason Hart was impressed with Sale Shark and Tricky Tel at Hamilton on Wednesday, with the Hugo Palmer-trained pair nominated for Royal Ascot.
First up was Sale Shark in the opening Wyvis Roofing EBF Maiden Stakes, with the Bayside Boy colt making his debut in the five-furlong contest.
Well-backed into 13/8 favouritism, he comfortably accounted for his rivals by two-and-three-quarter lengths and his jockey thinks he can go another furlong.
Hart told Racing TV: "He was very professional, with the rug and the blind they'd clear done plenty of work with him, he knew his job.
"I'd be confident he'll get six furlongs and the Windsor Castle [at Royal Ascot, now over six furlongs] wouldn't be the wrong place to send him."
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An hour later Hart and Palmer were at it again as Tricky Tel stayed on well to also justify 13/8 favouritism in the ICB (Water proofing) Handicap over six furlongs.
The three-year-old was having his seventh career start and his second since being gelded, winning here off a rating of 79.
Last season a rating of 87 got in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes, a five-furlong handicap at Royal Ascot, and Hart thinks that sort of contest could be ideal for him if he makes the cut.
He said: "He showed a really good attitude. I don't see any reason why he couldn't cope with going back in trip to five on a stiff track.
"The Palace of Holyroodhouse could be the race for him at Royal Ascot if he gets in."
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