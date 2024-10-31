John Ingles picks out of some of the leading contenders among Japan's largest ever Breeders' Cup squad.

Del Mar last hosted the Breeders’ Cup in 2021 when the mares Loves Only You and Marche Lorraine made history by becoming the first Japanese-trained horses to win at the meeting. Trained by Yoshito Yahagi, Loves Only You was just about the pick on form when winning the Filly And Mare Turf but stablemate Marche Lorraine caused much more of a surprise when getting up to win the Distaff by a nose under Oisin Murphy. Those two wins came from a total of just seven Japanese runners at the 2021 Breeders’ Cup but those successes have resulted in a much larger raiding party from across the Pacific this time of nineteen. Here’s a closer look at some of their more interesting challengers.

ECORO SIEG – Juvenile Turf Sprint, Friday Two-year-old colt Ecoro Sieg is certainly Japan’s most intriguing contender of the meeting. While the form of his two wins at Niigata and Nakayama might not measure up to the standards set by the likes of leading European contenders Whistlejacket and Aesterius, it’s his performances on the clock which have attracted attention. Having gone close to setting a track record for two-year-olds when winning by five lengths on his debut, he accomplished that at Nakayama last time when running the six furlongs in a fraction over 1m 7s, suggesting he’ll have the speed to cope with the furlong shorter trip at Del Mar. That speed was also evident when the US-bred Ecoro Sieg clocked a sub-ten-second furlong before selling for $250,000 at a breeze-up sale in Florida early in the year. Both his sire and dam raced several times at Del Mar, his sire Twirling Candy winning the Grade 2 Del Mar Derby and finishing second there in the Grade 1 Pacific Classic. Ecoro Sieg is bidding to become another notable overseas winner for his trainer Hideyuki Mori who trained Japan’s first winner in Europe, Seeking The Pearl in the 1998 Prix Maurice de Gheest. AMERICAN BIKINI – Juvenile Fillies, Friday Japan is doubly represented in the Juvenile Fillies, with Ryan Moore an eye-catching booking on American Bikini in the Silk Racing colours made famous by the likes of Japanese stars Almond Eye and Equinox. She has won the last two of her three starts, giving a seven-length beating to Otomena Shacho – Japan’s other runner here – over five furlongs at Kokura and then following up over seven furlongs at Chukyo last time when again making the running. Like Ecoro Sieg, American Bikini has an American dirt pedigree and a very good one at that as she’s a daughter of Triple Crown and Breeders’ Cup Classic winner American Pharoah and a half-sister to US Grade 1 winner Paris Lights. Godolphin’s unbeaten dual Grade 1 winner Immersive looks the one to beat but American Bikini has further progress to make stepping up in trip.

Oisin Murphy: Japanese horses to follow at the Breeders' Cup

AWESOME RESULT – Distaff, Saturday Bidding to give Japan another win in the Distaff, four-year-old filly Awesome Result is another challenger whose form is tricky to pin down given the company she’s been keeping, but an unbeaten seven-race record certainly takes the eye. She’s been sparingly raced but that approach has evidently paid dividends as she has a progressive profile, winning in listed company in her last two outings and putting up a smart performance when a five-length winner of her latest start at Mombetsu in August. Bred by Coolmore affiliate Orpendale, Chelston & Wynatt, Awesome Result is another with an American dirt pedigree, being a half-sister to US Grade 1 two-year-old winner Sippican Harbor, while she’s also a daughter of City of Troy’s sire Triple Crown winner Justify. Awesome Result’s trainer Yasutoshi Ikee is probably best known for his handling of the top-class Orfevre who went so close to winning the Arc, while her jockey Yutaka Take needs no introduction and is fresh from winning his seventh Tenno Sho (Autumn) in the same colours on Do Deuce last weekend. SHAHRYAR – Turf, Saturday British and Irish horses dominate the betting in the Turf, with Godolphin’s Rebel’s Romance and John & Thady Gosden’s Emily Upjohn heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. But neither of Japan’s contenders are far away on their best form and six-year-old Shahryar in particular is entitled to plenty of respect on his form with that pair earlier in the year. The former Japanese Derby winner is a seasoned international campaigner, first coming to prominence when beating Godolphin’s subsequent Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Yibir in the 2022 Dubai Sheema Classic. A 33/1 chance for the latest renewal of that contest, Shahryar ran well when staying on for second, two lengths behind Rebel’s Romance, with Emily Upjohn behind him in fifth. Whilst below his best on his only start since back in Japan, it’s also worth remembering Shahryar’s excellent third in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Turf at Santa Anita which he might even have won had he enjoyed the clear run up the rail which Ryan Moore found on Auguste Rodin. Japan’s other Turf contender Rousham Park has a less proven record at the top level but did go close in Group 1 company at Hanshin early in the year.