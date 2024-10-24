Japanese swansong seen as best fit for QEII hero Charyn

Charyn’s well-being will determine whether Roger Varian’s stable star bids to round off his sensational season in Japan’s Mile Championship next month.

Having begun his campaign with a victory on the opening day of the Flat turf season at Doncaster, the son of Dark Angel’s steadfast constitution has seen him add a further four wins and never finish worse than second in seven starts this term. Having cemented his status as Europe’s leading miler with a third Group One success in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot, connections have their eye on one further outing before he heads for stallion duties at owner Nurlan Bizakov’s stud in France. The prestigious Mile Championship at Kyoto on November 17 was highlighted as the preferred option for Charyn’s career swansong following his British Champions Day win and plans are being made for a trip to the Far East, provided the colt continues to thrive following his Ascot exertions.

