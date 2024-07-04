Japan Cup likely to come into focus for Auguste Rodin

Last year’s Derby hero started his four-year-old season up at a mile and a half in Meydan, but has dropped back to 10 furlongs the last twice, adding the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot to the Irish Champion Stakes he won over a mile and a quarter last year.

Such was the impressive nature of his success at the Royal meeting, connections would have been fully entitled to remain at that winning trip for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

However, with the lure of becoming the first Derby winner since Golden Horn in 2015 to win the Eclipse, it was City Of Troy who got the nod to head to Sandown from Ballydoyle, with Auguste Rodin booked for a return to both 12 furlongs and Ascot later this month.

O’Brien said: “I suppose the Eclipse did come under consideration, but the lads make the plans about what they would like to do with them, and with Auguste Rodin he has won over a mile and a half last year and is an older horse, he’s had three runs now and two runs before Ascot.

“Ascot was his first big-race target of the year we felt and there was always the possibility that if it did go well we would go back to Ascot for the King George.

“Obviously the Eclipse is a really prestigious race for a three-year-old and there was always the possibility if it did go right in the Derby, City Of Troy would go to the Eclipse to take on the older horses and for us to learn a little bit more about the horse and for the horse to learn a bit more as well.

“I suppose Auguste Rodin definitely would have been in the mix for the Eclipse, but it looks the right fit to go back to Ascot for the King George with him and the lads obviously felt it was the right call to go with City Of Troy in the Eclipse.”