Jamie Snowden considering Cleeve Hurdle option for Ga Law

Jamie Snowden believes Ga Law had sound excuses for a rare bad run in Saturday’s December Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

Having gone close in the Paddy Power Gold Cup in November, Snowden felt his latest contest came a bit too soon after a very hard race, and on ground softer than he ideally likes. The trainer is now weighing up options for his eight-year-old, that could include going back over hurdles. “It was a culmination of three things. He had a hard race in the Paddy Power and it probably came a little bit too soon, he was carrying more weight – having finished second in his last three runs, he keeps going up the weights – and also the ground was softer than he likes,” said Snowden.