Jamie Osborne handed suspended three-month ban by BHA

The written reasons for a plea agreement between Osborne and the BHA were released on Friday afternoon and they read: “On a single date in summer 2025 Mr Osborne was present at a Racecourse in the parade ring for an evening meeting in his capacity as a licensed trainer and racehorse owner.

“He met Person A and her partner; Person B. Friendly conversation took place. Person A and Person B observed Mr Osborne taking photographs of Person A on his mobile phone including one photograph of her clothed bottom without her consent.

“A heated discussion ensued between Person B and Mr Osborne which drew the attention of a member of the racecourse staff, to whom Person B reported what he and Person A had witnessed. Mr Osborne initially denied taking any photographs and refused to show his telephone, however, he subsequently admitted that he had taken photographs and deleted them when he was asked to do so. He showed his telephone to Person A and Person B as he was doing this to confirm that the photographs had been deleted from his phone. Person A, Person B and the racecourse employee could see that at least one of the photographs was of Person A’s clothed bottom.

“Following receipt of advice regarding reporting of the incident, Person A and Person B made a report to the Stewards and an Enquiry took place the same evening in which all parties participated. Mr Osborne apologised for his actions and confirmed that any photographs had been permanently deleted. He was not asked by the Stewards to give access to his telephone.

“The incident caused substantial embarrassment and upset to Person A and Person B. Each of them felt that the initial response of Mr Osborne was to seek to downplay the conduct, and both stated that they would not wish for any other participant in the sport of horseracing to have this happen to them, particularly a young woman. Both expressed the view that it was not conduct to be expected of a respected trainer in the industry.

“Mr Osborne was interviewed about 3 weeks after the event by the BHA and accepted that he took a photograph of Person A’s clothed bottom with the intention of sharing it on a WhatsApp chat group of which he was a member which had a name of “Great Bums” or similar. Mr Osborne has cooperated with the BHA fully throughout its investigation. Mr Osborne accepts his conduct constituted a breach of Point 1 and Point 3 of the Code of Conduct.

“Mr Osborne has cooperated with the BHA fully throughout its investigation. Mr Osborne accepts his conduct constituted a breach of Point 1 and Point 3 of the Code of Conduct.”

As well as suspended ban, Osborne is to make a £3,000 donation to racing charities, provide a full written apology to Person A and Person B and undertake a number of courses, including one on sexual harassment in the workplace.