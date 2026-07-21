Jamie Insole to train from yard in Lambourn after split from Dr Richard Newland

Jamie Insole will start the next stage of his career by training from Lambourn following his split from Dr Richard Newland.

The partnership have made a huge success of their dual-licence partnership over the last two-and-a-half years but Jack Keene revealed in The Sun on Monday that it was coming to an end. Newland will continue to train from the yard he moved to in 2019, five years after winning the Grand National with Pineau Du Re. That means Insole will move to new premises to launch his solo career. In a statement issued on Tuesday he said: "Following recent reports and the decision to restructure the training operation at Urloxhey, I can confirm that my training partnership with Dr Richard Newland will come to an end next month. "I am immensely proud of what we have achieved over the past two and a half years. From a standing start, I established and developed the Flat operation at Urloxhey alongside a fantastic and hardworking team, and together we have enjoyed some memorable successes.

"Across both codes, the partnership has produced 141 winners worldwide. Highlights have included Witness Stand’s victory in the Group 2 Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, as well as Dividend’s two victories in Dubai and subsequent second in the Group 2 Singspiel Stakes. Those achievements have enabled me to establish myself as a Group 2 and international-winning trainer. "None of that success would have been possible without the exceptional team behind the horses. Our staff embraced the challenge of building the Flat operation, maintained the highest standards and cared for every horse with enormous skill and dedication. Every winner has reflected their work, and I am immensely proud of the team and the culture we have created together. "I will always be grateful to Richard for giving me the opportunity to begin my training career within the partnership. Establishing yourself as a trainer in Britain is no easy task, and that opportunity provided an invaluable platform from which to build the Flat string from the ground up. With two and a half years of success and experience behind me, I am now ready to move forward independently. "It has always been my ambition to establish my own training business and build an operation that reflects my own vision. Jess and I are now in the advanced stages of finalising a lease on a state-of-the-art yard in Lambourn, with excellent facilities and access to some of the best gallops in the country. We couldn’t be more excited about what lies ahead! "Although the move to our new Lambourn base has always been planned for later this year, the partnership at Urloxhey will now come to an end beforehand, creating a short interim period before I am able to begin training under my own licence. Our focus now is firmly on ensuring that transition is managed as smoothly as possible for our owners, staff and horses. Further details regarding the new yard and the next chapter of my training career will be announced as soon as everything has been formally agreed.

Trainer Dr Richard Newland