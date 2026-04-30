James Tate duo primed for Sky Bet Thirsk Hunt Cup

With a record prize fund of £60,000, the mile handicap is the highlight of the season at Thirsk and supported for the first time by Sky Bet.

Both colts arrive on the back of progressive all-weather campaigns, with Blue RC winning at Southwell on New Year’s Day and taking second behind Tyrrhenian Sea in the Mile final on Good Friday.

The son of Blue Point scored on two of his three turf appearances in 2025, including a commanding three-and-a-quarter length victory in a seven-furlong handicap at Thirsk in June.

City Of Poets was runner-up at Thirsk on his debut last April, after which he went one better in a Lingfield Park maiden and novice event at Wetherby.

A winner at Wolverhampton on his final start last year, the Ghaiyyath entire shaped with promise on his return in a handicap at the same course in March, when he went down by a half-length in third.

Tate said: “City Of Poets has been laid out for this because a turning mile seems to suit him, as he showed again at Wolverhampton last time. He has track experience at Thirsk as well, having finished second to a decent horse [Montpellier] on debut.

“With Blue RC, we had to choose between this race and a nice mile handicap at Newbury in a couple of weeks’ time. However, he seems so well at home that we could not wait to run him, plus he has winning form at the track.

“We think both horses are in great form. Blue RC has achieved more than City Of Poets but has more weight as a result. That is the beauty of a handicap and fingers crossed one of them can pass the post in front.”