James Owen trained Liam Swagger 50/1 for Triumph Hurdle

James Owen appears to have unearthed another high-class jumping prospect judged on Liam Swagger’s determined victory in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle at Wetherby.

The Newmarket handler was responsible for one of the leading horses in the division last season in Burdett Road, who was brilliant in winning his first two starts over obstacles for the Gredley family. He subsequently finished second to Sir Gino at Cheltenham in January and while he missed the Triumph Hurdle at the Festival due to injury, he has since won in Listed company on the Flat and performed with credit on Champions Day ahead of a planned tilt at the Greatwood Hurdle in two weeks’ time. Liam Swagger, like Burdett Road a talented performer on the level, made a smooth start to his new career at Market Rasen in late September and was the 11/8 favourite to double up in the feature event on day one of the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase meeting in West Yorkshire. The three-year-old had to dig deep once challenged by Olly Murphy’s French recruit Static, but did just that under a power-packed Sam Twiston-Davies drive to prevail by a neck.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!