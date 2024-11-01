James Owen trained Liam Swagger 50/1 for Triumph Hurdle

James Owen appears to have unearthed another high-class jumping prospect judged on Liam Swagger’s determined victory in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle at Wetherby.
The Newmarket handler was responsible for one of the leading horses in the division last season in Burdett Road, who was brilliant in winning his first two starts over obstacles for the Gredley family.
He subsequently finished second to Sir Gino at Cheltenham in January and while he missed the Triumph Hurdle at the Festival due to injury, he has since won in Listed company on the Flat and performed with credit on Champions Day ahead of a planned tilt at the Greatwood Hurdle in two weeks’ time.
Liam Swagger, like Burdett Road a talented performer on the level, made a smooth start to his new career at Market Rasen in late September and was the 11/8 favourite to double up in the feature event on day one of the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase meeting in West Yorkshire.
The three-year-old had to dig deep once challenged by Olly Murphy’s French recruit Static, but did just that under a power-packed Sam Twiston-Davies drive to prevail by a neck.
“I was delighted with that, he toughed it out well and jumped nicely bar one mistake down the back,” said Owen.
“For his second start over hurdles, and he had a penalty, I thought it was a really good performance. It was another lovely ride as well by Sam, who is doing very well for us. The runner-up made him work for it, but he’ll have learnt a bit more and we’re very happy.”
Owen and the Gredleys have another promising juvenile on their hands in the form of Wincanton winner East India Dock and the trainer must now consider how to split his aces.
He added: “I don’t know where we’ll go next with Liam Swagger, we’ll probably leave him for the rest of November and go somewhere in December.
“East India Dock will probably go that (Burdett Road) route and go to Cheltenham in November, so this fellow could go to Cheltenham in December or we might even wait and go to Chepstow (Finale Juvenile Hurdle, December 27). We do think he’ll be better with a bit more give underfoot.”
Paddy Power make Liam Swagger a 50/1 shot for the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.
