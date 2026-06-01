James Ferguson to end training career in July 2026

Ferguson, who saddled El Bodegon's to Group 1 glory in the 2021 Grand Critérium de Saint-Cloud and Deauville Legend to win the Great Voltigeur Stakes at year later, has had a licence since 2019 and currently has 25 horses in training at his Newmarket yard according to the BHA website.

He says it was a difficult decision but an opportunity has arisen in the bloodstock sector that he "cannot refuse".

In a statement posted to his social media channels, Ferguson said: "I have been given an offer that, upon reflection, I simply cannot refuse. I have accepted an exciting opportunity in the bloodstock insurance industry with a company that is making its name on the international stage.

"This will bring my training career to a close at the end of July this year.

"While I am immensely excited about this new chapter, stepping away from training racehorses is not a decision I have taken lightly. Training racehorses has been both a dream and a privilege, and the last seven years have brought me more enjoyment, fulfilment, and memories than I could ever have imagined.

"We have been fortunate to train some wonderful horses and to enjoy success at every level, both domestically and internationally; from our first runners through to competing at the highest level of the sport.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all my owners, many of whom have supported me from the very beginning of my training career. Your loyalty, friendship and trust have meant an enormous amount to me. I cannot thank you enough for allowing me to train your horses and share so many special moments together. I would also like to pay tribute to my team all of whom have played such a vital role throughout my time training. Their hard work, dedication and passion have been the foundation of everything we have achieved. They have made the operation both rewarding and enjoyable, and I am incredibly grateful for their commitment and support.

"I very much hope this will be the beginning of a new chapter."