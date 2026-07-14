James Ferguson ready to train final runners as a trainer

Luan is the first on Tuesday evening at Wolverhampton and the curtain will come down with God Given Talent at Newbury on Friday.

Having taken out a licence in 2019, Ferguson tasted Group One success with Deauville Legend in the Grand Criterium de Saint-Cloud but announced in June that he was taking a role in the bloodstock insurance sector.

“Obviously I’m quite sad. Training racehorses has been a dream and we’ve fulfilled many dreams. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed what we’ve done and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved and I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me and the staff that have worked for me,” he told Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday.

“So, it will be very sad to finish but I’m very much looking forward to the future. I will be sad to see it go but will have very fond memories of the career we’ve had. It’s a big change but it’s the right thing for me and my family to do. It obviously wasn’t a thought that came overnight, it’s been building for about a year and having been offered this opportunity, it’s come at the right time. I’m very much still going to be involved in the bloodstock industry. I’ve made a lot of contacts; I’ve made a lot of friends.”