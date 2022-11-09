Deauville Legend left for the Melbourne Cup a boy and will be returning to Newmarket a man according to trainer James Ferguson as he reflects on his stable star’s journey Down Under and looks ahead to competing worldwide with the three-year-old next season.

The Bon Ho-owned gelding went in to ‘the race that stops the nation’ as the favourite following some fine performances over middle distances on home soil in the summer. Ridden by Kerrin McEvoy, Deauville Legend ran a creditable race on his first attempt at two miles but had to settle for fourth, beaten five lengths, as the Cup went the way of the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Gold Trip. Ferguson believes the testing conditions at Flemington took their toll on his charge, but is the nevertheless proud of his performance. “The Melbourne Cup carnival is a huge event and there is lots of enthusiasm for racing in Australia. It was fun to be there, and I think the horse ran really well, it’s just a shame the ground went soft on the day,” said the Kremlin Cottage handler. “He ran a solid race and the winner had solid form during the campaign having finished second in the Caufield Cup so credit to them, he was definitely a good winner because of the way he did it. “Certainly, the ground wasn’t soft, it was heavy, so it was hard work for a three-year-old. Whether he stayed two miles on that ground is a question mark and he was probably carrying a little bit too much weight. At the end of the day, he was given quite a high weight and that probably had something to do with it as well.”