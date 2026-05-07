James Fanshawe happy to send Kind Of Blue to York for seasonal debut

Among those set to line up is Kind Of Blue, who is being aimed at the Group 2 Go Local Stores Minster Stakes, the £165,000 sprint highlight of the opening seven-race card.

In autumn 2024 Kind Of Blue announced himself as a sprinter from the top drawer when, as a three-year-old, he won the Group 1 Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot. And this spring the Blue Point entire is showing all the right signs on the Newmarket gallops after a less than straightforward 2025 campaign.

Trainer James Fanshawe said: “It’s gone much smoother than last year. We kept on getting interruptions in 2025 and we could never really get a clear run at him.

“The aim was to go to York last year and it didn’t happen. But touch wood, this year he’s had a nice clear run, is moving well, has been working well, so I’m very happy with him.

“I think he’s actually grown up a lot. In his training at home, he’s been great – he’s been really straightforward to train this year.

“His action is really good. That is what we’ve been concentrating on and keeping him moving well. So far, so good. With regard to his temperament, he just enjoys his work, he is an enthusiast – he might be a bit fresh first time out.

“It will be good to get him out. He did a nice bit of work on the Watered Gallop last week and when he has had a clear run with things, he’s a good colt. Hopefully, he will run well next week.”