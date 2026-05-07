James Fanshawe happy to send Kind Of Blue to York for seasonal debut

Racing returns to York on Wednesday when a list of stars will be in action at the traditional curtain-raising, Dante Festival.
Among those set to line up is Kind Of Blue, who is being aimed at the Group 2 Go Local Stores Minster Stakes, the £165,000 sprint highlight of the opening seven-race card.
In autumn 2024 Kind Of Blue announced himself as a sprinter from the top drawer when, as a three-year-old, he won the Group 1 Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot. And this spring the Blue Point entire is showing all the right signs on the Newmarket gallops after a less than straightforward 2025 campaign.
Trainer James Fanshawe said: “It’s gone much smoother than last year. We kept on getting interruptions in 2025 and we could never really get a clear run at him.
“The aim was to go to York last year and it didn’t happen. But touch wood, this year he’s had a nice clear run, is moving well, has been working well, so I’m very happy with him.
“I think he’s actually grown up a lot. In his training at home, he’s been great – he’s been really straightforward to train this year.
“His action is really good. That is what we’ve been concentrating on and keeping him moving well. So far, so good. With regard to his temperament, he just enjoys his work, he is an enthusiast – he might be a bit fresh first time out.
“It will be good to get him out. He did a nice bit of work on the Watered Gallop last week and when he has had a clear run with things, he’s a good colt. Hopefully, he will run well next week.”
Sandals on for Minster mission
Fellow Newmarket trainer, Harry Eustace, has already got a first run into Time For Sandals ahead of the six-furlong contest on the Knavesmire.
Last year’s Group 1 Commonwealth Cup heroine contested last month’s Abernant Stakes at Newmarket where she finished fifth of fourteen, beaten less than two lengths.
Eustace said: “I thought she went through the race as well as we could hope; probably just a little ring rusty, first run after a long time off. But she has come out of the race very well. She is mentally much sharper which is really what we were looking for. We know the ability is in there and I think everyone felt after Newmarket that six at York would be ideal.”
Time For Sandals has already shown a liking for course and distance, having been runner-up to Celandine in the 2024 Group 2 Sky Bet Lowther Stakes.
Eustace added: “A fast six on a track like that hopefully plays to her strengths. Raceday conditions, if we could get quick ground, it would be ideal.”
Last week the Sands Of Mali filly worked for the first time since her Newmarket outing. Eustace plans to give her another routine piece of faster work this Saturday.
He said: “Once she is there, less is more with her. Everything we have seen is very positive. As long as we come through smoothly on Saturday, we are all roads to York next week.”
At Thursday's six-day entry point, a total of 28 horses remain in the Go Local Stores Minster Stakes. The three-day Dante Festival runs from Wednesday and the opening race is the 13:45 British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.
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