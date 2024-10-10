James Doyle facing Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf dilemma

James Doyle admitted it will be tough to choose which of Wathnan Racing duo Shareholder and Aesterius to partner in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar after putting Karl Burke’s Royal Ascot hero through his paces at Southwell on Thursday.

Shareholder was a length and a half ahead of Aesterius when storming to his Norfolk Stakes success at the Royal meeting, but since then has only been sighted once, when disappointing tried over six furlongs in the Prix Morny. In the meantime, the Archie Watson-trained Aesterius has gone from strength to strength winning three of his four starts since Ascot and picking up the Group Two Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster most recently. Both colts are headed to California next month to contest the five-furlong event won last year by Mick Appleby’s Big Evs, with the owners’ retained rider not pinning his colours to any particular mast at this stage, as both youngsters build towards their big assignment. Doyle said: “It’s not an easy decision, but a nice one to have to make. I’ll leave it as late as possible before deciding.

