Jacques le Marois aim for Notable Speech at Deauville in August

For the third year running the son of Dubawi bombed out at Royal Ascot after finishing sixth in the Queen Anne Stakes on his most recent start. Prior to that defeat, the son of Dubawi had shown an electric turn of foot to secure his fifth top level success in the Group One BOYLE Sports Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

Although Appleby has entered Notable Speech in the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood, a race he won in 2024, the Moulton Paddocks handler is keen to send him to Deauville on August 16 instead.

He reports the 2024 2000 Guineas hero to be looking ‘a million dollars’ ahead of his trip to France to contest the mile Group One.

Appleby said: “He is in the Sussex Stakes, but France is two weeks later and that is his number one aim. In an ideal world I would be taking Opera Ballo to the Sussex Stakes and that gives him a bit more time to go to France.

“He is in the Sussex in case Opera Ballo falters, or for some reason that race breaks down, so you would be daft not to stay in it. I don’t really want to run the two horses against one and other. I think Goodwood would suit Opera Ballo as a track.

"There would be no point taking Opera Ballo over to France for a straight mile again as it would be a waste of time.

“Notable Speech hadn’t looked great in his coat, but I took him up to the Darley stallion parade the other day to show him off and I thought he looked a million dollars now. I thought he looked brilliant.”