Jack Kennedy recovering after surgery on broken leg

Jack Kennedy has no comeback date in mind as he recovers from surgery following the agony of a sixth broken leg he sustained in a fall at Fairyhouse in November.

Gordon Elliott's stable jockey missed the Cheltenham Festival in 2023 after suffering a similar injury in the January of that year and says it's too early to say whether he will be fit for the March showpiece this time around. Speaking on Friday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Kennedy said: "I’m getting on good, the surgery went well. I was back to see my surgeon the other day an he was happy with it but he hasn’t given me a timeframe, we're taking it appointment by appointment. "I’m back to see him in three weeks' time and I’ve started rehab on it so I’m kind of just taking it day by day. “It was a nasty enough break I suppose, I had to get surgery, I think its more straightforward coming back after having surgery rather than not having it. Last time I wasn’t operated on and the recovery was probably a bit harder than hopefully it will be this time.

"Last time I was kind of rushing to try and get back for Cheltenham and probably set myself up for a lot of disappointment so I suppose this time I have an extra month to play with than I did that time. This time I’m just taking it as it comes, I set myself up for such disappointment last time that whatever happens, happens now." When asked if Cheltenham was a realistic proposition this time around he added: "I don't know. Nobody has told me whether I will or won’t be back – the way I'm thinking is I do have the extra month on my side this time. I’m probably more hopeful than confident but thankfully it seems to be going well now at this stage. "I'll probably head away somewhere warm now in the next couple of weeks for a few days and get fully stuck into the rehab then after that."

