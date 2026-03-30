Jack Channon preparing Ferrous and Sarab Star for Good Friday action at Newcastle

The Berkshire-based trainer struck gold with Urban Lion and Mezcala in the two major mile handicaps on the opening day of the British Flat season on Town Moor and reports his Good Friday contenders Ferrous and Sarab Star to be in great shape for the six-furlong Midnite All-Weather Sprint Handicap.

Sarab Star was beaten half a length by Mount Athos on his first run of the year over seven furlongs at Kempton earlier this month (replay below) and is expected to have sharpened up for the outing ahead of his principal target on the All-Weather Championships Finals Day card.

The trainer said on Sky Sports Racing: "They're both all set to go, they worked great this morning. Serab Star is a very lightly-raced horse. I've made no bones about it, I think he's a very, very talented horse.

"We felt that over the winter he showed a hell of a lot of speed and Eddie (Greatrex, jockey) was pretty adamant that day (when successful at Wolverhampton in November) that you could drop him back to six on a straight track like Newcastle. So it's been the plan since that day, to aim him at Newcastle.

"Obviously, the other day at Kempton, we decided to drop him in behind Mount Athos, more so with this race on Friday in mind, we were only two weeks out and I didn't want him to have a burn-up with Mount Athos two weeks out and leave his race at Kempton.

"So the thought process is that the stiff six will suit him. He has a hell of a lot of speed, this horse, but he also stays well. I think seven furlongs is a fine trip for him but I think to be a good six-furlong horse, you've got to be able to stay seven. So we're very positive that he's got the speed to be able to travel with them, it's whether he's got turn of foot to go and win a race like this. But he's in great form and we're very excited to run him."