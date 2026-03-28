Jack Channon completes Lincoln & Spring Mile double at Doncaster

Jack Channon completed the WIlliam Hill Lincoln and Spring Mile double at Doncaster on Saturday courtesy of Urban Lion and Mezcala.

The former was involved in a epic duel with Rogue Diplomat for the feature race of the day, the pair locked together throughout the final furlong. It came down to who's head was down on the line and it was 9/1 chance, under a strong Eddie Greatrex drive, who did that, winning by a nose.

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"I thought I just got beat," the winning rider told ITV Racing. "But what an effort from this lad and everyone at West Ilsley who is involved with him. I'm delighted for Jack and chuffed for the horse. "I didn't want to be as handy as I was if I'm honest but we pinged the gates and Sam (James on Botanical) has gone a good gallop in front and always had a target on his back. He just took me there and I let him. The ground is probably sticky enough for my horse and I'm so pleased he stuck at it. "This is why we get up everyday. I'm probably on the cold list after the last couple of weeks so this is great" Channon added: "We joked about a month ago that we had two we fancied for both races and this is a good horse and Eddie has given him a brilliant ride. I thought we were beaten if I'm honest so I'm chuffed. He was unlucky in the Hunt Cup last year so that's brilliant. "It's a great start to the new year, everyone at West Ilsley has done an unbelievable job." Mezcala saunters to Spring Mile glory

Mezcala sweeps clear in the Spring Mile

It was far more straightforward for Mezcala who made light work of his rivals to win the William Hill Epic Boosts Spring Mile . The main problem for jockey George Bass came at the start when the whole field headed towards the stands' rail - leaving him with plenty to do from stall three. However he got across and cover and the 11/2 joint-favourite was always travelling strongly before drawing two-and-a-quarter lengths clear of nearest pursuer and fellow market leader Far From Dandy inside the final furlong.

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