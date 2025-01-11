J J Slevin rides first winner for Willie Mullins aboard Mistergif

J J Slevin continued his good start as retained rider for Simon Munir and Isaac Souede when producing Mistergif with a flying finish to take the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse.
The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old showed promise over hurdles last term, finishing fifth in the Supreme and then fourth in Grade One company again at Aintree.
He was the 7/2 third-favourite behind stablemates Tullyhill and Asian Master on his chasing debut but came with a wet sail from well off the pace to overhaul that duo late on.
Mistergif won going away by a length and three-quarters ahead of 6-4 market leader Tullyhill, with 13-8 shot Asian Master a further five and a half lengths back in third.
“I’m delighted, I was delighted to be up on him and it was a good performance,” said Slevin, who prevailed on O’Toole at Ayr in the ‘double green’ colours earlier this month after succeeding Daryl Jacob and was riding his first winner for Mullins here.
“He jumped well bar the third-last, and that was probably my fault. Other than that, he was very good, he settled well. He has a bit of class, he’s a nice horse.”
Double tops for Closutton team
King Alexander was another scorer for Mullins in the SBK Handicap Hurdle, this time with Paul Townend on board.
The seven-year-old was a four-time winner when with Nicky Henderson and was always travelling well on his first start for the Closutton camp, ultimately pulling away for a two-and-a-half-length triumph at 15-8.
Townend said: “He travelled nicely throughout the race and I’d say he enjoyed that ground at that trip. He stayed going well. He always travelled well in England, looking at him, and at least he went through with it today. Hopefully he’ll be a nice fun horse.”
