J J Slevin rides first winner for Willie Mullins aboard Mistergif

J J Slevin continued his good start as retained rider for Simon Munir and Isaac Souede when producing Mistergif with a flying finish to take the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old showed promise over hurdles last term, finishing fifth in the Supreme and then fourth in Grade One company again at Aintree. He was the 7/2 third-favourite behind stablemates Tullyhill and Asian Master on his chasing debut but came with a wet sail from well off the pace to overhaul that duo late on. Mistergif won going away by a length and three-quarters ahead of 6-4 market leader Tullyhill, with 13-8 shot Asian Master a further five and a half lengths back in third.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits