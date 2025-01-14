Is Willie Mullins’ form in the UK a concern for Energumene against Jonbon in the Clarence House?

Ben Linfoot looks at Energumene’s chances against Jonbon through the prism of Willie Mullins’ form in the UK pre-Cheltenham.

Willie Mullins in the UK this season After a superb festive racing period along came the big freeze and while the cold weather has not called off too much high-quality action – it’s that time of year – jumps racing fans have had little to feed on since the calendars flipped over. Which means this Saturday’s clash between Jonbon and Energumene in the Grade 1 BetMGM Clarence House Chase at Ascot is highly anticipated and it begins a period of pre-Cheltenham Festival good stuff (with Trials Day, the Dublin Racing Festival and Newbury’s Super Saturday on the horizon). Jonbon is Jonbon and you can almost guarantee Nicky Henderson’s horse will turn up with a 165+ performance befitting an equine athlete who has won 16 of his 19 starts under Rules. The conundrum for punters is Willie Mullins’ Energumene and the level he will reach. A prime Energumene would probably see to Jonbon (on four occasions he has beaten Jonbon’s best adjusted Timeform rating of 172+), but he’s 11-years-young and this is his second start back following a hind leg injury that saw him off the track for 593 days prior to his Hilly Way success at Cork on December 8, the day after Jonbon’s Tingle Creek win. We’ll mention the merits of that Cork performance and what Energumene needs to do to beat Jonbon later on, but first what about the form of the Mullins yard as a whole in the UK this season? It’s not great. Since the season proper started in October Mullins is one from 12 with his British raiders and the winner was a 1/3 shot at Sedgefield. Five of the defeated were sent off at 2/1 or less and Ballyburn, Lossiemouth, Mystical Power, James Du Berlais, Uncle Phil, Horantzau D’Airy and Janidil ran below form, not really getting anywhere near their Timeform master ratings (see graph, below - note: Ballyburn looks like he's overperformed in the chart, but his master hurdles rating is 8lb higher than the performance rating he achieved at Kempton). If Energumene is to turn the tide for Mullins on Saturday, he’s going to have to perform better than the Closutton crew have on their travels so far this campaign.

Mullins traditionally in the UK pre-New Year The good news for Energumene fans is this is nothing new. Indeed, just last season Mullins had a very similar record with his UK runners from October to the end of the year, returning a record of one win from 11 with six of the defeated sent off 4/1 or shorter. Between 2018 and 2020 Mullins had 12 runners in total in the UK between October and December and returned zero winners. Going further back, between 2003 and 2009 he had a total of 17 runners in the UK in the same timeframe and had no winners. There was a purple patch. Between 2011 and 2017 Mullins had 14 winners from 73 runners in the UK between the months of October and December, a win strike-rate of 19%, when horses like Annie Power, Faugheen and Vautour regularly came to Britain in the early part of the campaign. But since 2015 the policy has changed. In that year Mullins had 24 British runners between October and December, but it would take the next six years combined for him to have that many UK runners at that time of year again. Since 2015, only in the last two years has Mullins reached double figures with his British runners between October and December, with 11 in 2023 and 12 this season. As we know, Mullins prioritises the Cheltenham Festival over most things, especially when it comes to his British runners, and this is underlined when looking at his pre-New Year record in the UK.

Patrick Mullins on Salvator Mundi

Mullins in the UK in January Usually, though, things hot up after the turn of the year as we get closer to the Festival. Indeed, drilling down solely to Mullins’ record in the UK in the month of January shows things pick up considerably in the first month of the year, his overall record reading 18 wins from 49 runners at a win strike-rate of 36.73%. Three of those winners came at Doncaster, three at Sandown and three at Warwick. Five of them came at Cheltenham, with two New Year’s Day winners and three Trials Day winners (including a double last year), while another three victories came at Ascot. Two of those were Un De Sceaux in the Clarence House (a race he also won when it was rerouted to Cheltenham Trials Day) and all of Mullins’ Ascot winners were odds-on favourites. Energumene has been beaten twice in the UK in January; firstly when Shishkin got the better of him by a length in 2022 in a barnstorming edition of the Clarence House at Ascot and secondly when he fluffed his lines in the rescheduled 2023 renewal at Cheltenham (when he was third at 4/9 behind Editeur Du Gite, Mullins famously blaming the new white fences at the time).

Energumene can't hold on against Shishkin in 2022