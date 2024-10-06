Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Tipperary on Sunday

Irish form expert Tony Keenan casts his eye over the Sunday fare from Tipperary and settles on one solid bet on the card.

Irish racing tips: Sunday October 6 1pt win Old Bill Barley in 4.15 Tipperary at 5/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Tipperary hosts its traditional Arc Day accompaniment this afternoon, Super Sunday, and it’s well worth a trip, one of the few remaining mixed cards these days. I haven’t been in a while – it’s a long way from Monaghan – but have found memories of watching the Longchamp race on the big screen at Tipp, with Workforce getting a big cheer in 2010, Rail Link in 2006 not so much as he got up to beat Pride and notably Deep Impact. The southern part of the country has been hit by storms in recent days and the going looks likely to play a big part in the three flat races, the track getting 15 millimetres of rain since declarations and soft as of this morning. Two runners in the featured Coolmore Sioux Nation Concorde Stakes (2:30) that should be suited by that are Power Under Me and Fleur De Chine. Power Under Me started out as a sprinter but has carved out a niche as a slow ground type around a bend, his record since stepping up to seven furlongs and beyond at a left-handed track on slow ground reading:151421 and while he ran poorly last time at the ICF, it was on ground he doesn’t enjoy and connections likely needed to a run into him with a view to backend targets like this.

Fleur De Chine put up a decent performance to win the Gowran Classic back in June, the going slower than the official good then, and has largely competed on ground faster than ideal since. She was the pick of Shane Foley last time in the Listowel Stakes when finishing third behind a stablemate but that run should bring her on, while her forward-going style tends to suit this track, something that may not be the case with Chicago Critic. The Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel Handicap at 1:55 is light on runners with obvious form claims, Kortez Bay suspect at the trip and his attitude questionable too, while Passionate (who will like the ground) has an awkward head carriage. Titanium is one of the more interesting runners, albeit more for profile than form reasons. He cost a lot of money (€80,000) by the standards of this yard, and the stable was out of form when he ran twice at Galway. Ciaran Murphy is in better form now, and while he has had just one winner in the last fortnight, there have been three seconds, two of them by narrow margins. Soft ground seems to suit this one and Colin Keane is a positive booking, while Vasda has a chance too if improving from her recent run when coming off a break at Roscommon. In the hurdles races, Feud looks reasonably solid in the BoyleSports Novice Hurdle at 3:05, coming off a commanding success at Galway where he had in-form types in behind. The Willie Mullins-trained runners in that seem to have a bit more to prove but his horse in the Racing TV Handicap Hurdle at 4:15, OLD BILL BARLEY, looks a bit overpriced.