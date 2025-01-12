Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Thurles

The favourite is also up in trip and has to carry a five pounds penalty while her main market rival SPINDLEBERRY beat her 29 lengths when the pair met over hurdles in a Grade 1 at the Fairyhouse Easter meeting over the same trip as today’s race, two and a half miles.

As is often the case, we are looking at nice ground at Thurles this afternoon and that is a worry for Only By Night in the Grade 2 Carey Glass Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase at 1.30. She could not have been more impressive when winning at this level last time at Cork but Gavin Cromwell has mentioned a preference for soft ground on more than one occasion with her.

The runner-up has disappointed since but that was on a card when all from a her stable underperformed and the third has run well since, so Spindleberry may offer a little value with conditions perhaps more suitable to her than the favourite.

She jumped well then, albeit not as well as the runner-up Majestic Force who was excellent at her fences in front, but a slight mistake from that one gave Spindleberry a chance when looking in trouble and she showed a good attitude to rally and pick her up late.

Her subsequent defeat at Punchestown is readily explainable as she was hampered early and made a bad mistake later in the race but in any case, she took to well to fences when winning on chase debut at Cork last month.

Perhaps Only By Night was not at her best then - she was coming off a break - though visually she did travel well and not pick up so stamina may be an issue but in any case the Mullins mare and selection looked a strong stayer at the trip when beaten just over two lengths, shaping a little better than the result too as she made her move earlier than the winner Jade De Grugy off a strong pace.

The other feature is the Grade 2 Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase (2.05) where plenty of the field have something to prove. Classic Getaway is one of them, having been pulled up in two of his last four starts, but he won well here in November 2023 and hinted that he might be coming back to form last time at Tramore over a trip that stretches him.

He was ridden with restraint then, presumably to help get the trip, but it would no surprise if he was more forward here, and he has a good record with Danny Mullins up, the pair being 31412P3 together.

The rest of the card looks tough, with Happy Me being of some interest in the opening Connolly's Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle at 12.20, but it might be worth taking a look ahead to Thursday’s Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase at Gowran Park.

Willie Mullins has done very well in this race recently, but Gordon Elliott has more than held his own too with two winners and six runners-up since 2013, and it was interesting that he opted to run Three Card Brag at Navan yesterday (won) rather than here after he ran well in the Paddy Power, suggesting he may have something else for the race.

Shannon Royale, an unexposed novice, and Where It All Began, who was going well when hitting four out in the Welsh National, are the most obvious ones but FAVORI DE CHAMPDOU also looks overpriced.

He had a messy start to the season, missing four races between October and November due to unsuitably fast ground, and connections finally ran him in the Paddy Power at Leopardstown on December 27, which was also on going faster than he wants, presumably because they couldn’t wait any longer.

Finishing eighth there, he shaped a bit better than the result over a sharper test than he wants, down the inner for the first three quarters of the race which looked the unfavoured part of the track, while also seeming to find the pace a touch fast.

He was coming off the bridle when clipping the top of three out which halted his momentum before being bumped in the air at the second last, keeping on steadily afterwards in the manner of one that wanted a stiffer test, which he should get at Gowran.

Per Timeform times, the Paddy Power took 6 minutes, 13 seconds whereas the last five Thyestes have taken 7.18, 6.50, 6.34, 7.13 and 6.43 so even with a dry forecast, it should offer a ‘real feel’ test of at least two furlongs further.

That Paddy Power form looks solid, the winner well-suited by the track and unexposed ones in behind (including Nick Rockett who has good claims here), while Three Card Brag boosted it yesterday, while Favori De Champdou can be expected to improve for it, his first run in 252 days.

He has long looked a better horse right-handed, his form figures that way reading 4212111421F1, and while those patterns can be overblown, he had tended to race awkwardly left-handed too though not last time which I am taking as a positive.

His sole disappointing run right-handed came in last year's Irish Grand National, but he looked disadvantaged by the false start then, caught in a bad position in rear having initially jumped off in the lead first time around.

Published at 0845 GMT on 19/01/25