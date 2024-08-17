Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for the Curragh

Irish racing expert Tony Keenan has two selections for the action at the Curragh and Tramore on Saturday.

Irish racing tips: Saturday August 17 0.5pts win Trustyourinstinct in the 4.00 at the Curragh at 11/2 (Paddy Power) 1pt win Royal Eagle in the 7.30 at Tramore at 6/1 (bet365 and BoyleSports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

As per, Ballydoyle are set to play big part in this afternoon's Curragh card with the favourite in each of the three black type races, although each has a question to answer along with their strong form claims. Treasure Isle heads the betting in the opening Qatar Racing And Equestrian Club Irish EBF Juvenile Sprint Stakes (1:45). He was used as a pacemaker last time in the Anglesey when setting off at a strong gallop and likely did well to be beaten just over two lengths in the end but it remains to be seen if that run brings him forward or knocks him back. Furthermore, five furlong Group and Listed races are about the only race category where Aidan O’Brien underperforms relative to his overall statistics. Grosvenor Square also made the running last time though it was under very different circumstances as he was granted a soft lead in the Curragh Cup, Gavin Ryan pulling off an excellent ride as they were only just beaten by an even better Tower Of London performance. He looks flattered by his proximity to that stablemate but there is a chance things could be similar today in the Comer Group International Irish St. Leger Trial Stakes (4:35), a couple of his rivals having bigger targets down the line, Absurde in Australia and A Piece Of Heaven the Irish Cesarewitch back here. Both those races are worth vastly more than the €55,000 on offer today and Absurde especially seems to peak after a series of runs rather than when coming off a break.

Continuous is the class act in the Shoda Market Café Royal Whip Stakes (4:00) but his best form is over further; he looks a strong stayer at a mile-and-a-half and might even stretch out to two miles so a tactical 10 furlongs may be against him. One might expect Ryan Moore to try and negate this by going forward but those tactics generally haven’t been used on Continuous and his improved form in the second half of last season came when ridden off the pace. With that in mind, it could be worth betting on an upset and TRUSTYOURINSTINCT makes some appeal. A sharper type than the favourite, he has improved this season since making the running and made Jan Brueghel work hard last time, the pair pulling clear in a strong Timeform timefigure. It is possible that the ground then (officially yielding-soft) went against Trustyourinstinct, and he will be better suited by a sound surface, and he can go well here with a similar setup to last time.

The Brennan’s Pharmacy Handicap (7.30 Tramore) over two miles is a competitive race for the grade but ROYAL EAGLE looks the one to beat, not least because of her good track form. Her overall record at tight, right-handed tracks (Tramore/Galway/Ballinrobe/Kilbeggan/Downpatrick) reads an excellent:1113231213, and more broadly she has done very well in Flat handicaps over a mile-and-a-half and further since acquiring her mark over shorter, winning three times and finishing second twice, those defeats coming by a short-head after a break and half-a-length to a thriving rival at this course last September.

She had her most recent Flat handicap start at Ballinrobe in June, where both the track and 1m5f trip appeared on the sharp side, but she quickened up well to win narrowly from one that has boosted the form since, looking as if a stiffer test would suit. Connections hoped afterwards that she would make it into the bottom of the weights for the big handicap for amateur riders on the opening evening of Galway, but she was only a reserve and instead ran over hurdles at Ballybrit, shaping better than her third-place finish. Having been wider than ideal in the dip, she wasn’t fluent at the last but still finished off well, the two miles over hurdles looking too sharp for her but this Flat staying trip should be ideal. She has an excellent claimer in the saddle now and while he lacks experience of this track, he at least has five booked rides earlier on the card. Preview posted 0856 BST on 17/08/24