Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for the Curragh

Irish racing expert Tony Keenan has one fancy on today's card at the Curragh - check out his preview and tip of the day.

Irish racing tips: Sunday July 21 1pt win Cowardofthecounty in 2.10 Curragh at 7/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Babouche looked an excellent prospect when winning by a wide margin on debut at Cork, but there are times when impressive Ger Lyons-trained maiden winners do not improve as might be expected, and she could be worth opposing in the Jebel Ali Racecourse and Stable Anglesey Stakes at 2.10. COWARDOFTHECOUNTY may be worth another chance to deliver on the promise of his win at this track first time out. That victory came in a strong Timeform Timefigure, the form franked by the runner-up Whistlejacket since as the first two came clear, and Cowardofthecounty looked the greener of the two with more room to improve. Joseph O’Brien said straight after the race that he would go straight to Royal Ascot, which was a surprise given the Coventry Stakes was 58 days away, but he reiterated it in stable tour on the At The Races website just before the meeting saying that ‘he will improve as the season goes [and] we didn’t want to make it all about Royal Ascot.’ In the Coventry itself, he lacked the sharpness required on fast ground, things not going ideally either as he got behind and was badly positioned relative to the ones that beat him then had to shift to the centre of the track with nothing to bring him into the race, before keeping on steadily into seventh.