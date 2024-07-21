Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for the Curragh

Irish racing expert Tony Keenan has one fancy on today's card at the Curragh - check out his preview and tip of the day.
1pt win Cowardofthecounty in 2.10 Curragh at 7/2 (General)
Babouche looked an excellent prospect when winning by a wide margin on debut at Cork, but there are times when impressive Ger Lyons-trained maiden winners do not improve as might be expected, and she could be worth opposing in the Jebel Ali Racecourse and Stable Anglesey Stakes at 2.10.
COWARDOFTHECOUNTY may be worth another chance to deliver on the promise of his win at this track first time out. That victory came in a strong Timeform Timefigure, the form franked by the runner-up Whistlejacket since as the first two came clear, and Cowardofthecounty looked the greener of the two with more room to improve.
Joseph O’Brien said straight after the race that he would go straight to Royal Ascot, which was a surprise given the Coventry Stakes was 58 days away, but he reiterated it in stable tour on the At The Races website just before the meeting saying that ‘he will improve as the season goes [and] we didn’t want to make it all about Royal Ascot.’
In the Coventry itself, he lacked the sharpness required on fast ground, things not going ideally either as he got behind and was badly positioned relative to the ones that beat him then had to shift to the centre of the track with nothing to bring him into the race, before keeping on steadily into seventh.
It looked as if it wasn’t enough of a test, no great surprise given he won over six furlongs on testing ground in April, and stepping up in trip today on slower ground than then should be more suitable and I would have him closer to Babouche in the betting, if not outright favourite.
British runners have done well at the Curragh this season, including yesterday, and it could continue to today. Poet Master looked good in clocking fast Timefigures on his final start last year and his first this year, the latter particularly impressive as he seemed not to handle the Newmarket track, the second and third winning next time.
He disappointed at Haydock last time, but it may have come too soon after a big effort and was on the fastest ground he has encountered while he jockey looked after him late. He has had a break since but goes well fresh and has won four of his five starts at seven furlongs.
It is hard to choose between the three British-trained fillies in the Al Shira’aa Racing Meadow Court Fillies Stakes at 4.20 but Jackie Oh might be a vulnerable favourite having her first run of 2024 and with bigger targets ahead, Aidan O’Brien mentioning the Yorkshire Oaks for her yesterday so this trip could be the sharp side too.
Red Letter will be one to watch in the opener while in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap at 3.45, Indigo Five looks a solid favourite having won despite rather than because of the seven furlong trip last time and the mile this afternoon should suit.
She faces a few recent maiden winners here, but some have stamina to prove, while if there is a potential improver lurking in the field, it could be Breathe Again who shaped with promise when third after a break at Limerick last time, the winner of that race running well at a higher level since.
Preview posted at 0832 BST on 21/07/2024
