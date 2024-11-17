Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Punchestown on Sunday

Unlike a few in the field, he looks best around two-and-a-half miles, his record when completing at that trip reading: 1112131, the defeats coming when second to Impervious and when returning from an absence towards the end of last season.

It is worth remembering that last year’s running was more like a trial race with the little pace so this looks a difficult puzzle but perhaps the most interesting runner is the one that hasn’t yet won a Grade 1, JOURNEY WITH ME .

Expecting them all to run near form in late November after a dry period over a trip that is short of many of their bests might be a stretch however, and with five runners from one yard and three from the same owner, a few of these will be using this is a stepping stone to later targets.

It is hard to recall as good an early winter open Grade 1 as today’s John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase at 2.25 – not only are the two highest rated staying chasers in Ireland declared but there are also four individual Grade 1 winning novice chasers of last season.

He is out much earlier this time around and seems likely to be more forward too having been an intended runner in the Clonmel Oils a few weeks back before good ground ruled him out and after winning a reasonable Grade 2 at the Fairyhouse Easter meeting last April, he went well for a long time in the Punchestown Gold Cup before not lasting home.

The rain that fell ahead of yesterday's meeting will suit him and he should be readier than most.

Sonny May be the one to shine

Farren Glory’s declaration for the BetVictor Craddockstown at 1.50 was a little surprising given Gordon Elliott said the Drinmore would be next after his win at Naas a fortnight back and likely points to Firefox (also entered in this race at the five-day stage) heading to Fairyhouse.

Farren Glory did well to win as far as he did last time considering the steady pace but his jumping was less than assured and will be tested here with a number of front runners in the field, not least his stablemate Touch Me Not who was particularly good at his fences on debut here and looks improved for forcing tactics.

Qualification for the Pertemps Final has changed this season with the only the top four getting in from qualifiers, winning getting preferential status, though I am not sure how that helps us with the qualifier at 1.15 today.

The unexposed ones like Will Wilde, A Tipp For Gold and Doitforjane Sid are all of some interest, as is the much older Real Steel. He has done very little hurdling for Eric McNamara but did run well in a competitive handicap at last year’s November meeting at Cheltenham behind Buddy One and is in great heart at the moment.

In the Sherry Fitzgerald Brady O’Flaherty Supporting Longford GAA Novice Handicap Hurdle at 3.00, it is not hard to see Sonny May being well-treated enough to follow up his win when landing a gamble last time at Gowran.

He had some good maiden hurdle form back in 2022/23, notably when not getting home over two miles and three furlongs when third behind Nick Rockett and Let’s Go Champ, and has finally delivered on that promise this season, shaping well at Fairyhouse (did best of those held up) before the Gowran win.

That win came in a good Timeform timefigure and was visually impressive so an eight pounds rise may not be enough to stall him.

Preview posted at 0850 GMT on 24/11/2024