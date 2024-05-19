Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Naas

It is Royal Ascot Trials Day at Naas this afternoon and the track has a decent overall record of producing winners at that meeting; of the last 500 or so Royal Ascot winners, 14 had their penultimate start at Naas, which is second among Irish courses behind the Curragh.

Nine of those winners were two-year-olds, so the juvenile races seem most likely to produce a subsequent Ascot winner, with Sparkling Sea – who runs in the Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies Spring Stakes at 2:50 – perhaps the one that fits that billing on what we have seen so far.

She ran out an impressive winner of a course-and-distance maiden three weeks ago that is often a key trial for this race, beating the well-backed Fairy Godmother by a comfortable two-and-a-half lengths, though those looking ahead to the royal meeting might be put off by her trainer’s record with runners in Britain, Mustajeer in the 2019 Ebor the last time Ger Lyons had a winner there.

The races for older horses may have less Royal Ascot impact but are no less interesting. The Owenstown Stud Stakes at 3:20 could produce a surprise result with front of the market perhaps vulnerable; Yosemite Valley was taken out on ground like this last week while Tarawa finds winning difficult. Something like Special Wan or Quar Shamar may be able to spring an upset.

Starliner makes a bit of appeal in the Royal Ascot Trials at Naas Handicap at 4:30, some of his maiden form from last year proving strong, and things not working out for him when well-backed on nursery debut off this mark at Dundalk last October, rushed up into the lead sooner than ideal.