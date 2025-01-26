Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Naas on Sunday

One bet for our Irish expert this afternoon as he previews the jumps racing from Naas.

It has already been a strong winter for Joe Donnelly with Sir Gino, Salvator Mundi and Lulamba, and that good run will likely continue today at Naas with Anzadam and Dancing City, odds-on favourites for the two Grade 3 features and deservedly so. There are other, more competitive races on the card, starting with the Clinton Higgins Chartered Accountants Novice Handicap Chase at 1.00 where Canal End looks the most interesting runner. He reached a mark of 125 over hurdles and didn’t look done with at that point, so is potentially well-in now off 119 over fences. Despite only beating three other finishers, he shaped well last time at Leopardstown over a trip too sharp, that race starting to work out, and that handicap experience should sharpen him up back against novices now. The issue – and it is big issue – is the stable form of Peter Fahey, that yard in a slump for over a year. In the three years between 2021 and 2023, he had 88 winners from 837 for a win strikerate of 10.5% (30% place strikerate in the same period), but since the start of 2024 he is 10 winners from 200 runners, win and place strikerates of 5% and 12%. Another somewhat interesting runner in the race is American Money who has shaped a bit better than the form the last twice and who peaked at Naas meetings around this time last year.

KRAK looks the horse with the best (hurdle) form in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle at 3.00 and also has plenty of room to improve having only had his first start 29 days back. He looked in need of experience when third to Kaid d’Authie over Christmas, jumping better as the race went on and not given a hard time late.

Behind him then was Kalix Delabarriere and it was interesting to see Willie Mullins suggest elsewhere on the site that "I think he can turnaround the form with Krak who finished in front of him the last day." It was a 14-length gap, however, and while Mullins can get improvement like no other and Kalix Delabarriere made a bad mistake then, Krak is the bigger price this morning. A Dream To Share is a big player on his bumper form but was a late starter over hurdles, not jumping that fluently on debut, and may not want this ground or trip. The Albert Bartlett Triple Crown Series At Punchestown Festival 2025 Qualifier Handicap Hurdle at 3.30 is open and I am not sure any horse deserves to be as short as 4/1 in this field. Hartur d’Arc heads the betting but is coming off two non-completions over fences and the aim may be a positive experience while the trip is on the sharp side, and One Big Boum seemed to get the run of things at Cork last time, suited by racing well off the rail. Plenty of the rest can be given chances, among then Interchangeable, The Nagger Reidy and Marelly, but Ask The Bookie might not deserve to be among the rags of the field. He has some good maiden form, notably when better than the result behind Waterford Whispers last season, and he backed that up on his next start at Limerick. He has been on and off the track since, and that may be explained by his having bled last time which is a worry now, but his mark looks manageable and he did shaped well last time at Limerick, getting badly hampered at a key stage, and he makes some appeal now he gets to put runs together. Published at 0840 GMT on 26/01/25