Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Leopardstown

The final day of the Leopardstown Christmas meeting has a new race in the Neville Hotels Premier Handicap Hurdle at 3.05, a replacement feature race for the two mile Grade 1 novice chase on St. Stephen’s Day, and having moaned about the loss of that old race, it should be acknowledged that this new one has drawn an excellent field.

There are lots with chances, as might be expected. Sa Fureur is 18lbs well-in relative to his mark over fences and won well in a Listed handicap chase last time though the loose horse ahead of him then looked a help as he has never fully convinced with his attitude.

Mr Percy has a lot of upside and should have finished closer to Bleu De Vassy last time, though the handicapper hasn’t missed him on 136, and his hurdling will be tested in this big field for all that he has flat handicap experience, while there are a few JP McManus runners with claims like Comfort Zone.

Perhaps the form of the Brown Lad, run over the same trip at Naas in November, will prove important. The first five came clear there and the form looks strong, the fourth having won the Pertemps qualifier at this track yesterday.

The first, second and third all run here and the winner The Busy Fool should go well again. He was well-positioned at the front on a steady pace at Naas but was returning from an absence then and is completely unexposed in handicaps, though my slight preference would be for the third Sir Allen.

A good juvenile hurdler, he struggled in his second season over hurdles but often shaped like further than two miles would suit, and having dropped in the weights and come back to form on the flat, he looked an unlucky loser at Naas, getting shuffled back on the turn in and having to come from near last, finishing well to get third. His chance does seem captured in the current bookmaker prices (around 10/1).

No Looking Back is an outsider with a chance, too. He was a good novice, beating Brazil and finished second to Irish Point when giving that one nine pounds and not getting the run of the race, efforts that would have him in the high-130s at least but he is off 132 here.

He missed some time after that season, and was off set very difficult tasks, but his record outside of Grade 1 races reads:141122P, and his recent effort in the Morgiana over what now looks an insufficient trip was likely needed.