Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Leopardstown

We are getting to the stage of the Flat season where the relative merits of the three-year-olds and the older horses are becoming apparent and to this point it is the youngsters that have had the better of it; in the 67 Group races open to three-year-olds and up so far in Britain and Ireland this year, the classic generation have a 16% win and 36.7% place strike rate versus 10.3% and 28.4% for all older horses.

That angle comes into play in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes (3.25 Leopardstown) where last year’s one-two meet a number of younger rivals. My preference would be for Ghostwriter, the horse in the field who has finished closest to City Of Troy, but his price has contracted markedly in the last day or so.

The Coolmore America Justify Matron Stakes (2.50) also features last year’s runner-up in Rogue Millennium but she is without a win this season and doesn’t look quite as good as she was in 2023 when hold-up tactics were employed.

This one is highly likely to be won by a three-year-old judged on the market and one of the biggest surprises at declarations was Billy Lee opting for Vespertilio over Jancis; the former has disappointed the last twice but has juvenile form that puts her right in the mix with the likes of Porta Fortuna, Fallen Angel and Ylang Ylang, so must be back showing something at home.

Pick of the shoulder Group races is the Tonybet Solonaway Stakes (2.15). Favourite Diego Velazquez is two from two at the track though it is unusual that one running over 12 furlongs in mid-summer would be back for a race like this while he had the benefit of a track bias here last time, Ryan Moore finding the best ground out wide.

Nor does Maljoom convince as second favourite having looked less than keen in the Juddmonte International and an upset is at least possible. The form of the Desmond Stakes would typically be below this level, but that race was run at a slow pace and a few from it may have had more to give, with Lord Massusus one that looked in need of a stronger pace. He is capable of hitting the frame here.

The Tonybet ‘We’re Here To Play’ Stakes (4.00) is a race Dermot Weld has done very well in (six winners from 15 runners since 2000) and Sumiha has a decent chance though the stable overall has been quiet since the summer.

I suspect Trustyourinstinct has the best form based on his two recent runner-up finishes to talented Ballydoyle stayers and would just about be my pick, but he is unproven at this trip and may have trouble getting to the lead with a number of other front-runners in the field.

For all that about the Group races, I am going to head for the handicaps for selections. English horses have done well in Ireland this Flat season and they have a number of strong chances in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Sovereign Path Handicap (5.10) with Cerulean Bay looking particularly solid.

Of the Irish runners, DANCE NIGHT ANDDAY looks overpriced for a yard that has had a fine year, albeit gone a little quiet in terms of winners in recent weeks, though she herself continues in good form and has improved plenty in 2024.