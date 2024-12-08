Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Cork on Sunday

Irish racing expert Tony Keenan is back to mark your card ahead of the high-class action from Cork this afternoon.

Irish racing tips: Sunday December 8 0.5pts win A Law Of Her Own in 1.40 Cork at 14/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

This year’s Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase (Cork, 2:15) is more competitive than it has been in years, the last four winners all sent off 1/3 or shorter, though I am not sure it makes much or indeed any appeal for a bet. We get six Willie Mullins-trained runners and guessing at their fitness, and in some cases their ability after time of the track, is difficult. The other Grade 2 two mile chase, the Coolmore NH Sires Order Of St George Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase at 1:40 is of more interest. This race often goes to the best mare, regardless of whether they were pure two milers or not, with recent winners including Impervious and Mount Ida, going back to the likes of Shattered Love and Vroum Vroum Mag. Nara and Zenta are two that look suited by the minimum trip but perhaps the more interesting ones are those with form over further. Only By Night looks the most likely winner after an impressive chase debut at Tipperary where she beat geldings, jumping well and pulling away late having briefly been niggled along at the top of the straight, recording a decent Timeform timefigure in the process. At the current prices, however, A LAW OF HER OWN, might be worth a small play. Despite her flat pedigree, she has taken well to fences and is dropping back to confined company, having raced against geldings on her first two chase starts and open mares last time.