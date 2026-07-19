Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at the Curragh

Tony Keenan has a selection on today's card at the Curragh - don't miss his preview.
Irish racing tips: Sunday July 19
1pt win Numantia in 17:30 the Curragh at 3/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
The second day of the Irish Oaks meeting is more low-key, though a pair of Group 2s add class and intrigue to the card.
The Glenroyal Hotel and Shoda Cafe Minstrel Stakes at 15:15 is weaker than it has been in recent years, the top-rated runner coming it at just 109, and that is Power Blue who drops in class and trip. Both of those will suit him, but he has not fully convinced with his head carriage on recent starts and may not be one to take a short price about.
Curragh legend Big Gossey looks as likely as winner as any, his last three runs at the track almost matching each other to the pound, and good enough to put him in the mix while Zodiac Bear is another with claims. He got the run of the race from the front in the Celebration last time but showed a good attitude then and is the least exposed in the field.
Al Riffa is the one to beat in the 1xBet.ie Proud Supporters of Irish Racing Curragh Cup (16:25). He has the best form and an excellent record at the Curragh going back to his juvenile days though the extreme hold-up tactics that have been used in recent starts may not be ideal with how races were playing out on the round track yesterday.
Of the rest, Floresta looks a little overpriced after returning from a break in good form to win the Stanerra Stakes last time, pulling clear with a decent type in Goodie Two Shoes, and she may come forward for that run.
The most valuable handicap on the card is the Racing World 50th Anniversary Irish EBF Fillies Handicap at 15:50 though it has only drawn a small field. Mallavelly ran into a well-treated rival last time in Meriden over Derby weekend and should go well, while Orchidaceae, who finish behind her then, can get closer with that run under her belt. The unexposed Kirkland Sioux is another with a chance.
Half of the eight-race is made up of maiden races, though they do not look the strongest races of their type. The Cavalor Equine Nutrition Irish EBF Fillies Maiden at 14:10 is particularly weak for this track and it would be the greatest surprise if Storm Petrel got involved at a big price.
She ran quite well on her first start of the season at Roscommon last month over seven furlongs, finishing off well after being outpaced and shaping like the extra distance would suit. That was an ordinary maiden, but so is this one, and a senior jockey know takes over from a claimer.
The Final Furlong Podcast With 1xBet.ie Irish EBF Maiden (17:30) is competitive despite the small field, each of the seven runners having some sort of chance. Pierre Grosse looks overpriced on form, but his tendency to race behind the bridle when runner-up in the Ulster Derby last time is a worry. Perhaps this better ground will suit, I am not sure.
NUMANTIA makes a bit more appeal. He shaped well when fourth on debut at this track back in May, the penny dropping late as he finished strongly in a race that has produced a few winners since.
That race was over 10 furlongs, as was his next start here on the Friday of Derby weekend, and while he only marginally advanced his form, he shaped better than the bare result.
Slowly away, he made headway out wide in the early furlongs which was the hot part of the race judging on the Course Track sectional heatmaps. He was then trapped on the outside before hitting the front two furlongs out which was sooner than ideal given the pace of the race only to be caught by one that came from a long way back in the closing stages.
The seventh from that race is the only one to have run since, but he has won, and Numantia looks likely to be well-suited by the extra two furlongs here.
Preview published at 09:14 BST on 19/07/26
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.