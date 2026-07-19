Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at the Curragh

The second day of the Irish Oaks meeting is more low-key, though a pair of Group 2s add class and intrigue to the card.

The Glenroyal Hotel and Shoda Cafe Minstrel Stakes at 15:15 is weaker than it has been in recent years, the top-rated runner coming it at just 109, and that is Power Blue who drops in class and trip. Both of those will suit him, but he has not fully convinced with his head carriage on recent starts and may not be one to take a short price about.

Curragh legend Big Gossey looks as likely as winner as any, his last three runs at the track almost matching each other to the pound, and good enough to put him in the mix while Zodiac Bear is another with claims. He got the run of the race from the front in the Celebration last time but showed a good attitude then and is the least exposed in the field.

Al Riffa is the one to beat in the 1xBet.ie Proud Supporters of Irish Racing Curragh Cup (16:25). He has the best form and an excellent record at the Curragh going back to his juvenile days though the extreme hold-up tactics that have been used in recent starts may not be ideal with how races were playing out on the round track yesterday.

Of the rest, Floresta looks a little overpriced after returning from a break in good form to win the Stanerra Stakes last time, pulling clear with a decent type in Goodie Two Shoes, and she may come forward for that run.

The most valuable handicap on the card is the Racing World 50th Anniversary Irish EBF Fillies Handicap at 15:50 though it has only drawn a small field. Mallavelly ran into a well-treated rival last time in Meriden over Derby weekend and should go well, while Orchidaceae, who finish behind her then, can get closer with that run under her belt. The unexposed Kirkland Sioux is another with a chance.

Half of the eight-race is made up of maiden races, though they do not look the strongest races of their type. The Cavalor Equine Nutrition Irish EBF Fillies Maiden at 14:10 is particularly weak for this track and it would be the greatest surprise if Storm Petrel got involved at a big price.

She ran quite well on her first start of the season at Roscommon last month over seven furlongs, finishing off well after being outpaced and shaping like the extra distance would suit. That was an ordinary maiden, but so is this one, and a senior jockey know takes over from a claimer.

The Final Furlong Podcast With 1xBet.ie Irish EBF Maiden (17:30) is competitive despite the small field, each of the seven runners having some sort of chance. Pierre Grosse looks overpriced on form, but his tendency to race behind the bridle when runner-up in the Ulster Derby last time is a worry. Perhaps this better ground will suit, I am not sure.

NUMANTIA makes a bit more appeal. He shaped well when fourth on debut at this track back in May, the penny dropping late as he finished strongly in a race that has produced a few winners since.