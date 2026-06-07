Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at Navan

Tony Keenan is back with a look ahead to today's Navan card and he's got a sprint handicapper on his radar.

Flat racing at Navan is often secreted away somewhere amidst the Saturday morass of better English racing, so it is good to see the track getting some of the spotlight to themselves this afternoon where a pair of Listed races are the features. Both have drawn decent sized fields, though even so Hotazhell should take plenty of beating in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Hill Of Tara Stakes at 15:27. He spent last season competing in the best of races, not far behind Delacroix at Sandown and Leopardstown, and both ground and trip look suitable here. He is a fringe Group 1 horse in a race when most are hardly Listed class. The favourite, Drop Dead Gorgeous, might be more vulnerable in the next Listed race, the Darley Irish EBF Kooyonga Stakes at 16:02. She had no obvious excuse for a disappointing run last time in the Gallinule, while the form of her Athasi third has not worked out.

La Fogata caught the eye on return at Naas, making a big move from rear off a steady pace and away from the favoured rail, but the form of that race looks weak and she may want further. The two to concentrate on look to be Fingerpaint and Sindria, though that is in their prices. Fingerpaint is having her first start of the year, but has twice gone well fresh, winning her maiden on debut and then an unlucky third in the Fairy Bridge at Tipperary. She was travelling well at the top of the straight that day only to be wiped out by a careless riding move from another rider, running on well into third thereafter and shaping like she had more to give. Her final run of last year on testing ground is easily forgiven. Sindria won her first two starts of 2026 in good style and seemed to find the rise in class on speed-favouring conditions against her last time. She was not beaten far, however, and was keeping on again late while this drop in grade and stiffer track should suit better.