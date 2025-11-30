Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at Cork

There are a handful of meetings to come before Christmas, but today at Cork is probably the last chance for horses to get a run in before a Christmas Graded race, and like most of the trials for the festive features, this card will take place on slow ground, the southern half of Ireland having taken plenty of rain in recent days.

The most informative contest for upcoming big races should prove the BAR 1 Betting Hilly Way Chase at 14:50. Majborough is a deserving favourite, his Arkle form boosted this season, and slow ground is of little concern with him.

Found A Fifty is second best per the market but he has long been vulnerable against the best, his trainer describing him as a Grade 2 horse, and may not have won the Fortria last time if Dinoblue had jumped better.

Perhaps the biggest danger to the favourite is his stablemate, Energumene. The weather played along for both his Champion Chase wins, heavy rain coming on the day, but it will be a similar surface here having not really had his ground at any point last season. If he is to come back to his best or near it, it might be now.

Willie Mullins also has a strong hand in the Coolmore N.H. Sires Order Of St George Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase at 13:40. His novice chasers have been ready to go in recent weeks, Predators Gold another to win first time up yesterday, and that is a positive for Kargese.

Still, those runners were in against similarly inexperienced types while she faces race-fit winners, and she ran her worst race of last season on her first run back. She might be the best long-term prospect in the field, but she looks underpriced here.

Both Kala Conti and BREAK MY SOUL look overpriced. Kala Conti won well on debut here, showing a good attitude, and the drop in trip is not a major concern as several winners of this race have turned out best over intermediate and even staying trips, distance perhaps not mattering as much in restricted company.