Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at Cork

It's Hilly Way Chase day at Cork and Tony Keenan has a recommended bet on the card.
Irish racing tips: Sunday December 7
1pt win Break My Soul in 13:40 Cork at 5/1 (William Hill, bet365, 888Sport)
There are a handful of meetings to come before Christmas, but today at Cork is probably the last chance for horses to get a run in before a Christmas Graded race, and like most of the trials for the festive features, this card will take place on slow ground, the southern half of Ireland having taken plenty of rain in recent days.
The most informative contest for upcoming big races should prove the BAR 1 Betting Hilly Way Chase at 14:50. Majborough is a deserving favourite, his Arkle form boosted this season, and slow ground is of little concern with him.
Found A Fifty is second best per the market but he has long been vulnerable against the best, his trainer describing him as a Grade 2 horse, and may not have won the Fortria last time if Dinoblue had jumped better.
Perhaps the biggest danger to the favourite is his stablemate, Energumene. The weather played along for both his Champion Chase wins, heavy rain coming on the day, but it will be a similar surface here having not really had his ground at any point last season. If he is to come back to his best or near it, it might be now.
Willie Mullins also has a strong hand in the Coolmore N.H. Sires Order Of St George Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase at 13:40. His novice chasers have been ready to go in recent weeks, Predators Gold another to win first time up yesterday, and that is a positive for Kargese.
Still, those runners were in against similarly inexperienced types while she faces race-fit winners, and she ran her worst race of last season on her first run back. She might be the best long-term prospect in the field, but she looks underpriced here.
Both Kala Conti and BREAK MY SOUL look overpriced. Kala Conti won well on debut here, showing a good attitude, and the drop in trip is not a major concern as several winners of this race have turned out best over intermediate and even staying trips, distance perhaps not mattering as much in restricted company.
Many of her stablemates have been improving a lot for their first run back which is another positive though she is on the small side and may prefer nicer ground.
Slight preference is for Break My Soul. She has a point background and beat a decent type on her sole run there in Electric Mason before reaching a good level over hurdles (rated 140) despite not always getting her favoured slow ground.
Her debut win over fences at Gowran was taking, especially as the market said she would need the run, while the runner-up Qualimita did her bit for the form by finishing third in a Grade 2 behind geldings next time and would have been closer but for a mistake three out.
The rest of the card looks tough.
Kalypso’chance is an ok favourite in the Joe Buckley Construction Stayers Novice Hurdle at 14:15, unbeaten on slow ground and likely to be fine at this trip. Barra Rua might outrun her odds in that having looked a strong stayer last time at Tramore. The maiden and handicap hurdles might be best passed over.
Published at 08:48 GMT on 07/12/25
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.