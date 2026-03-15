Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for the first day of the Flat turf season at the Curragh

It is a culture shock to go from Cheltenham to the Curragh in less than 48 hours, but the two meetings do have something in common, the opening day of the flat turf season presenting punters with challenging big fields like most the Festival just gone.

Chief among those challenges is the Nua Healthcare Irish Lincolnshire at 4:20, a race where is cases can be made for many. Towards the top of the weights, last year’s winner Orandi should be competitive again, the form of the 2025 running strong and he shaped better than the result in the Doncaster equivalent shortly afterwards too, making his challenge away from the two that beat him.

Norwalk Havoc is another near the top of the weights with claims. He had a messy campaign last season, on and off the track, but again peaked at Leopardstown at the backend, winning the Knockaire for the second year in a row. Perhaps that race is his specialist subject, but he did shape very well in the 2024 English Cambridgeshire off a similar mark to today, winning his side, and conditions are ideal.

Towards the bottom of the weights, Ribee looks a little overpriced, his form taking off when the tongue-tie was applied last season, soft ground a positive for him too and his yard have an ok record in the race too.

HIGHBURY SEE SEE is the selection, however, in the hope that he will get cover and be delivered late, a scenario that seems to suit him well. He was ridden forward plenty on his initial starts but put up what was a career best effort at the time when winning at Gowran last June, dropped out near last but picking up well to win with a bit in hand. It is typically difficult to execute those tactics at that track, and he was the only winner to come from behind on that card.