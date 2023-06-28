Irish racing tips: Fran Berry best bets at the Curragh

Fran Berry had a 14/1 winner in Verhoyen at the Curragh on Friday - don't miss his Saturday Curragh tips including another at a big price.

Racing betting tips: Saturday July 1 2pts win Above The Curve in the 3.25 Curragh at 3/1 (General) 1pt e.w Song For Whoever in the 2.50 Curragh at 22/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

There’s great racing at the Curragh this afternoon and the feature Group 1 Yulong Pretty Piolly Stakes is a very good renewal with a variety of fillies from different backgrounds. Via Sistina is popular for George Boughey after her win at Newmarket’s Guineas meeting as is Rosscarbery, who was third in this last year and looked like she’d improve for her comeback win at Cork. However, their strength in the market means we can back Aidan O’Brien’s ABOVE THE CURVE at 3/1 and that’s not a bet to miss.

She was a Group 1 winner last year and showed a smart turn of foot to win the Blandford Stakes, while she looks like she’s going to be better for another year on her back. She needed her run at the Curragh first time out, but I was impressed with her in France where she made all, looking strong at the line, and it’s obviously significant that Ryan Moore is riding gher in preference to Never Ending Story. There’s more improvement to come from her again and she’s a 2pts win bet. Elsewhere on the card betting opportunities look few and far between, but I do like the look of SONG FOR WHOEVER at a big price in the Sherry Fitzgerald Country Homes Handicap over six furlongs. He won readily at Dundalk either side of the turn of the year and he was set a mighty task on his turf debut at Naas in May when launched into a Group 3.