Irish racing tips: Fran Berry best bet at the Curragh

Three bets at big prices for our man in Ireland for a fascinating card at the Curragh this evening.

He has a fantastic record at this course and VERYHOYEN can bounce back and run a big race under top-weight. He’s won five times at the Curragh including two starts ago when he hit the gates well and was in control from a long way out. He then went to Fairyhouse and was slowly away and always playing catch-up from there. Billy Lee returns to the saddle this evening and he’s partnered him to four of the five career wins here. In the hope he hits the gates, he can out-run his odds and looks an each-way bet with six places on offer.

Over nine furlongs the draw can have a big bearing on results at the Curragh and with the top four in the market all drawn in double figures, there looks to be a bet in the O'Doole's Restaurant Handicap at 7.15. I think it’s SLIEVE BINNIAN who did us a favour when winning at Dundalk in November admittedly from an 11 pounds lower mark. He returned in a better race than this at Leopardstown last week and shaped as if he’d improve for it. He has a nice stall in nine, gets weight from some exposed horses and is another I think will outrun his odds.

Another outsider I’m keen to side with is PARADISE PERFECT in the J.J. Mahon & Sons Handicap at 7.50. This is a three-year-old handicap and clearly there are some unexposed horses in but the selection has shaped really well in his last four starts under a ten-pound apprentice. Mikey Sheehy takes over in the saddle and his partner has been hitting the line hard over six and seven furlongs of late. The step up to a nine furlongs is interesting and in the hope a relatively busy schedule hasn’t caught up with him, he makes each-way appeal.