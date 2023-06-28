Irish racing tips: Fran Berry best bet at Naas

One bet for our man in Ireland on the card at Naas today, a filly who he thinks will relish dropping down to the minimum trip.

Racing betting tips: Wednesday June 28 1pt e.w Moral Turpitude in 4.55 Naas at 8/1 (Bet365 - 1/5 1,2,3,4)

MORAL TURPITUDE is an interesting each-way bet in the opener at Naas this evening. Ken Cotter’s charge has had three starts to date and shaped with promise on every outing including over six furlongs at Cork last time.