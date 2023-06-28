Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Royal Ascot
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
RACING NEW - DELETE
Check out Fran Berry's best bets

Irish racing tips: Fran Berry best bet at Naas

By Fran Berry
13:55 · WED June 28, 2023

One bet for our man in Ireland on the card at Naas today, a filly who he thinks will relish dropping down to the minimum trip.

Racing betting tips: Wednesday June 28

1pt e.w Moral Turpitude in 4.55 Naas at 8/1 (Bet365 - 1/5 1,2,3,4)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

MORAL TURPITUDE is an interesting each-way bet in the opener at Naas this evening.

Ken Cotter’s charge has had three starts to date and shaped with promise on every outing including over six furlongs at Cork last time.

She blazed a trial that day and had her rivals in trouble for a long way before tiring inside the sixth and final furlong.

On that evidence the drop to five this afternoon is the right move. She’s drawn 14 and with some heavy showers in the area today, a stands’ side position might not be a bad thing.

From the front and at what looks her optimum trip, she rates an each-way bet with four places at Bet365 & Sky Bet.

Preview posted 1330 BST on 28/06/2023

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING