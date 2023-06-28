Irish racing tips: Fran Berry best bet at Naas

One bet for our man in Ireland on the card at Naas today, a filly who he thinks will relish dropping down to the minimum trip.
1pt e.w Moral Turpitude in 4.55 Naas at 8/1 (Bet365 - 1/5 1,2,3,4)
MORAL TURPITUDE is an interesting each-way bet in the opener at Naas this evening.
Ken Cotter’s charge has had three starts to date and shaped with promise on every outing including over six furlongs at Cork last time.
She blazed a trial that day and had her rivals in trouble for a long way before tiring inside the sixth and final furlong.
On that evidence the drop to five this afternoon is the right move. She’s drawn 14 and with some heavy showers in the area today, a stands’ side position might not be a bad thing.
From the front and at what looks her optimum trip, she rates an each-way bet with four places at Bet365 & Sky Bet.
Preview posted 1330 BST on 28/06/2023
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org